Chocolate brown will be the trendiest hair color of 2022, according to Billie Eilish

After spending most of 2021 with a very blonde bob marched, Billie Eilish thinks about it. On his profile Instagram he has in fact posted an image of his own new look, revealing that he had abandoned the style hair Marylin Monroe, which accompanied the launch of the new album Happier than Ever, in favor of a chocolate brown which is confirmed as the most loved color by celebrities for winter 2021. The star commented the new post with a “did you miss me?” to imply that many of his fans regretted it the dark style of the early days.

Behind change of lookHowever, something else could be hidden. It is no secret, in fact, that the process of hair lightening have negative effects, in the long run, on the health of the lengths. The flawless blonde that Billie has sported so far, without the slightest hint of regrowth or yellowing is very difficult to make and maintain. As the singer later revealed Bad Guyin fact, they had taken it a full six weeks to get rid of the bi-tone lime green and ink black which had defined the first part of his career as a rebellious and unconventional teenage singer. And in the meantime, for the public releases he had had to wear a wig so as not to reveal the various stages of transition to the new nuance. It may be, therefore, that after so many months the singer’s hair could no longer bear the treatments necessary to remain platinum. Although, let’s remember Billie is actually one natural blonde, as mom revealed in an Instagram post.

For those who want to experience the thrill of oxygenated blond à la Billie, do-it-yourself is strongly discouraged. Better to turn to expert hands of a colourist, which will give the hair the strictly desired shade step by step, making adjustments where necessary, probably over the course of multiple salon appointments. Once you have the perfect shade of blonde, you need a little attention even at home. Better to have shampoo, conditioner and restructuring mask of professional lines for blonde hair, Equipped with anti yellow pigments and by the formula intensely nourishing. In gallery below, all the hair look that Billie Eilish he has sported throughout his career.