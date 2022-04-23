chocolate, nuts, zucchini or tomatoes? Crazy

When you have high blood sugar, you should prefer foods with a low glycemic index. They contain a lot of fiber and good fats. The diabetes diet should be high in fiber because they modulate intestinal absorption. Beware of bad fats because they affect the functions of pancreatic cells that control blood sugar.

Chocolate. Flavonoids reduce blood sugar.

Dark chocolate contains flavonoids which can help lower blood sugar. In the milk one we find about 10 mg of flavonoids per 100 grams of product. In dark chocolate these substances are much more and amount to about 50-60 mg. Research published in the Journal of Nutrition has shown that eating large amounts of flavonoids decreases insulin resistance and regulates blood sugar. Those who eat the flavoinoids in chocolate are less likely to suffer from chronic inflammation linked to diseases such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Nuts. Oleic acid affects blood sugar.

Research published in the journal Circulation Research has shown that eating 5 or more servings of walnuts per week reduces the diabetic’s cardiovascular risks by 17%. It reduces the risk of heart attack by 20%, that of death by 34% and mortality from other causes by 31%. Walnuts contain oleic acid, polyunsaturated acids, fiber, minerals, and vitamin E. All are substances with positive effects in reducing heart-related diseases. Be careful not to overdo the kernels because they are very caloric. The advice is not to eat more than 5-7 pieces of walnuts a day or about 30 grams.

Zuchinis. Raw ones keep blood sugar under control.

Zucchini contains 17 calories and just 3 grams of carbohydrates in one pound produced. They have 94% water and are therefore suitable for diabetic diets. Zucchini have a low glycemic index because they have few complex sugars. This is why they lead to a low release of insulin when they are assimilated. For this reason, zucchini is a suitable food for those who must keep their blood sugar under control. They should be eaten raw. In fact, it is necessary to pay attention to the fact that cooking facilitates the availability of sugars and for this reason also the calories from 17 go to 27.

Tomatoes. Lycopene promotes low blood sugar.

Lycopene, present in tomatoes, counteracts oxidative stress and cardiovascular risks. The lycopene in tomatoes stimulates the liver thanks to its acidity and vitamin C. This increase in liver work leads to the consumption of a greater quantity of sugars. The most dangerous foods for diabetics are those that are too high in fat because they damage the blood vessels and the heart. The lycopene in tomatoes is a mine of antioxidants. This reduces the risk of breast, ovarian, prostate and pancreatic cancer. It increases good cholesterol and reduces triglycerides and bad cholesterol.