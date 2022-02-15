Davide Nicola will be the new coach of the Salerno. Agreement reached, he will be Colantuono’s heir despite contacts also with Andrea Pirlo. The club did not wait and closed with Nicola: “After the decision to sack Stefano Colantuono, the Salerno he has chosen his next coach: he will be Davide Nicola. During the night the parties reached an agreement and the coach – stopped after last season’s experience at Turin – is expected in Salerno for the day to sign his new contract with the grenade club “.

Gianluca Di Marzio continues: “The club decided to focus on Nicola for the post Colantuono, despite the fact that some contacts had also been started with Andrea Pirlo. The former Juventus coach had not rejected the advances of Salernitana, but it was the club that preferred Nicola for a specific reason: if Pirlo in fact represented a choice with a wide range and longer range (with a long-term contract that would be went ahead regardless of the category), Nicola instead represents a logic for the immediate present: he who had already been the creator of a miracle salvation with Crotone during the 2016/2017 season, today he is called to try to carry out the same mission with Salernitana “.

