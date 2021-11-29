“Choice made on Perin! Fury against Morata, Chiesa, McKennie, Kean and De Sciglio… ”- SOS Fanta

After the knockout against Atalanta, the Juventus is ready to return to the field away against Salernitana in the midweek round. So the Juventus coach Maximilian Merry spoke today at the press conference of individuals and more.

SALERNITANA – “It will be a complicated race also for an environmental issue. We will need a better approach than that of Verona. The team played a good match against Atalanta but the episode went against us ”.

SHOCK – “If they can invent something for me as I had done in the past? I had never invented anything. You need order and serenity. This moment is part of life. We still have many goals to achieve, from the Champions League to the Italian Cup. And then we have a run-up to do, which is also nice to do. Talking is useless, you have to be silent and compact. Like in the middle of the sea when there is a storm. The sailor always finds the solution in the storm “.

PERIN – “Don’t play tomorrow”.

DE SCIGLIO – “He is not ready, we will see him again with Genoa”.

POST RONALDO – “The choices made on the market were right. We have scored few goals so far. It’s not that Morata has forgotten how to score, he scored 21 last year. Kean and Dybala have goals in their legs. In a short time they will start scoring again ”.

MORATA – “On Saturday he played one of the best matches of the season, technically and temperamentally. He was one of the best on the pitch, he worked for the team. And this I am sorry, because the judgments must be objective. So either I don’t understand anything or there are some political parties, some prejudices. Alvaro was among the best and I regret reading certain things. There are some parties taken, I would like to understand on what basis you make the evaluations. I ask, it is not that I judge. I don’t like it, there is a persistence on Morata. This is not good”.

CHIELLINI – “At this moment we need Chiellini’s experience and the freshness of young people”.

KEAN – “He is more of a man who attacks the area, Morata likes to go around more. At the moment we have made few goals, it is objective. Morata, Dybala and Kean have always scored. Even more goals from midfield, from Kulusevski and Bernardeschi ”.

CHURCH AND MCKENNIE – “Chiesa is already there writing the letter to Santa Claus, he comes back after the holidays. McKennie’s injury should be a trivial matter ”.

BENTANCUR – “Him instead of McKennie? He is much better, he needed to recover. The players are not machines, he came from many games and many trips. In South America he played a lot, fatigue is normal. He was out and I saw him again more serene and fresher ”.

KULUSEVSKI – “Him with Dybala? Somehow they let themselves be played. The right solution for tomorrow? The right solution tomorrow is to try to win the game ”.

LOCKER ROOM – “The mood is normal, we lack a little carefree. At this moment we must not overdo it and we must have an order. From this moment we will get out of it, it takes a little calm and patience. The more we get excited, the more we mess. We have to do simple things, start over from the ABC “.

LAMBS – “He spoke to all the employees, reassured and reassured everyone”.

KAIO JORGE – “He is young and growing, he needs to gain experience. He can give us a hand ”.

SOULÉ – “He is with us since we have outside the Church, he comes with us. But it’s not a choice for tomorrow. A little youth is fine ”.

TRANSITION – “There is no transition to Juventus. We must be aware of our position but we must be responsible for the fact that we are at Juventus. For now we are in the round of 16 of the Champions League, we have the Italian Cup and the Super Cup to play and a run-up to the league “.

