Choice of images from the Clip Disco Maghreb: DJ Snake explains

Since its release last week, the new music video “Disco Maghreb” signed by the famous DJ Snake, makes the buzz. Viewed nineteen million times on YouTube, DJ Snake’s new clip has sparked a lot of reactions on social networks, between admiration and criticism; in particular with regard to the choice of the images appearing in the clip.

Speaker on a television set of the French channel TMC ; William Grigahcine, alias DJ Snake returned to the choice of images in his latest clip,“Disco Maghreb”, alternating between the natural landscapes of the desert and the mountains and the urban landscapes of the popular districts of Oran and Algiers with strong symbolic value.

DJ Snake explained that he could get into “the clichés” and show “the beautiful beaches and the beautiful drone spots showing the Algerian Sahara”; however, he didn’t want to make “a clip that looked like National Geographic or a clip for the Office du Tourisme,” he continued.

In effect, “Disco Maghreb” features a traditional wedding, a Tuareg party, young bikers doing stunts on a motorbike; but also the emblematic Oran record company Disco Maghreb, from which came the biggest stars of Algerian raï.

“I wanted to show you a fairly raw, fairly authentic vision of working-class Algeria… To show the people we never show…”, said DJ Snake about the images chosen in his new solo clip, Maghreb disco.

“Disco Maghreb”, a bridge between the origins…

Through his clip, the talented DJ wanted to pay tribute to his Algerian origins; by highlighting the Oran record company as well as the Algerian music of the 1980s and the Allaoui dance. “Disco Maghreb” is both a tribute and a return to the artistic sources of the Algerian repertoire.

“I imagined ‘Disco Maghreb’ as a bridge between different generations and backgrounds, connecting North Africa, the Arab world and beyond…it’s a love letter to my people”, explained DJ Snake again concerning the artistic vision of his clip.

Despite the criticisms, “Disco Maghreb” is a stroke of genius for DJ Snake. Ten days before its release, the clip continues to break records on streaming platforms and social networks; and promises to be one of the hits of this summer.

It should be remembered that William Grigahcine, alias DJ Snake, is one of the best DJs in the world having collaborated with the most famous artists on the world scene, like Kanye West, Major Lazer, Ozuna or Selena Gomez.