Health

Cholesterol and blood sugar under control with this unexpected cereal also recommended for going to the bathroom

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read

These days, lunches and dinners full of fats and sugars have put a strain on our body and especially the stomach.

We really ate in abundance, remaining seated at the table for many hours. We absolutely could not resist the appetizers, the traditional-inspired first courses and above all the typical sweets that we can only taste during the Christmas holidays.

That’s why in these days off, we should definitely choose foods that help our body’s well-being. For example, those who do not prepare fennel in this way lose an appetizing side dish that is perfect for purifying the body.

The importance of cereals

A complete and healthy diet ensures our body all the elements necessary to stay healthy and function properly. Remember that 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day are essential. But also legumes and fish must absolutely not be missing on our tables.

Let’s not forget another fundamental food. In fact, cereals are an important source of supply of fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Today we want to talk about a cereal in particular, belonging to the Graminaceae family. An ancient food, with small but very digestible grains. We refer to the millet, used and consumed also by the ancient Romans.

Its flavor is very delicate and goes perfectly with both sweet and savory. We can prepare excellent soups, salads, but also appetizing vegan desserts. Not everyone knows that millet can be used as a vegetable drink and as a flour, perfect for baking.

Cholesterol and blood sugar under control with this unexpected cereal also recommended for going to the bathroom

Millet has only been rediscovered as a food for a few years, thanks to its strengths and virtues. According to experts, this cereal would be a perfect ally for the well-being of our body. In fact, cholesterol and blood sugar would be under control with this unexpected cereal, also recommended for going to the bathroom.

Millet is a high-fiber product that would help regulate intestinal balance. We are talking about a natural laxative capable of acting on constipation and constipation.

In addition, the fibers contained would help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood and keep sugar levels under control. In short, we are talking about a small food essential for the health of our body.

Of course, our advice is always to contact your doctor for any clarification in this regard.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 mins ago
0 14 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Via Giulini, stall on the gym «We will not go to play elsewhere» – The Province of Como

October 31, 2021

5 great benefits and contraindications

2 weeks ago

the phases until awakening

November 25, 2021

what do we know about the new variant

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button