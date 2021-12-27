These days, lunches and dinners full of fats and sugars have put a strain on our body and especially the stomach.

We really ate in abundance, remaining seated at the table for many hours. We absolutely could not resist the appetizers, the traditional-inspired first courses and above all the typical sweets that we can only taste during the Christmas holidays.

That’s why in these days off, we should definitely choose foods that help our body’s well-being. For example, those who do not prepare fennel in this way lose an appetizing side dish that is perfect for purifying the body.

The importance of cereals

A complete and healthy diet ensures our body all the elements necessary to stay healthy and function properly. Remember that 5 portions of fruit and vegetables a day are essential. But also legumes and fish must absolutely not be missing on our tables.

Let’s not forget another fundamental food. In fact, cereals are an important source of supply of fiber, vitamins and minerals.

Today we want to talk about a cereal in particular, belonging to the Graminaceae family. An ancient food, with small but very digestible grains. We refer to the millet, used and consumed also by the ancient Romans.

Its flavor is very delicate and goes perfectly with both sweet and savory. We can prepare excellent soups, salads, but also appetizing vegan desserts. Not everyone knows that millet can be used as a vegetable drink and as a flour, perfect for baking.

Cholesterol and blood sugar under control with this unexpected cereal also recommended for going to the bathroom

Millet has only been rediscovered as a food for a few years, thanks to its strengths and virtues. According to experts, this cereal would be a perfect ally for the well-being of our body. In fact, cholesterol and blood sugar would be under control with this unexpected cereal, also recommended for going to the bathroom.

Millet is a high-fiber product that would help regulate intestinal balance. We are talking about a natural laxative capable of acting on constipation and constipation.

In addition, the fibers contained would help lower bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood and keep sugar levels under control. In short, we are talking about a small food essential for the health of our body.

Of course, our advice is always to contact your doctor for any clarification in this regard.