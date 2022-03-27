Cholesterol and high blood sugar: what not to eat absolutely

Is cholesterol that high blood sugar, are two problems that are in some way associated with the type of diet we consume. It is very important to know the foods we take for avoid harmful effects to our body. Certain problems are not necessarily generated by the diet we eat, but once certain ailments arise, the food will certainly affect the pathology. It is for this reason that we are going to find out which foods are absolutely to be avoided, in case of cholesterol and high blood sugar.

What is cholesterol?

To have cholesterol, it means that there are fats accumulated inside the walls of the arterial veins. These fats are also called lipids, and when they are excessive, they can cause a lot of damage to the blood circulation. When the passage becomes too narrow for the blood to thin freely or is even blocked completely, it can lead to strokes or heart attacks. For this it is better to exclude from our diet of unhealthy foods that can increase cholesterol. We will soon find out which foods to exclude the most.

Hyperglycemia

High blood sugar is a medical term used to indicate the presence of high levels of sugar (glucose) in the blood compared to normal values. When there is hyperglycemia ie diabetes, health can face serious problems. There can be damage to various organs in the body. To safeguard the well-being of our entire organism, we never tire of repeating that we must take care of the diet with healthy and natural foods. So it’s best to avoid all products made with simple sugars. So what are the products that should be avoided most?

Foods to be excluded from our diet

As for both blood sugar that cholesterol And best to avoid first of all, all foods made with frying. It is not the food in question that can create problems, but the type of cooking. There is also a long list of foods to avoid, but here are some: whole milk, egg yolk, butter, lard, margarine, aged cheeses, ice cream, crustaceans, molluscs, offal, liver, sugary and carbonated drinks, sugar, chocolate with milk, confectioners or packaged desserts, crackers, seasoned bread, bread sticks, salami, mortadella and others.