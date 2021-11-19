There are several factors that favor the raising of fat levels in the blood. Among these, familiarity with cholesterol, high-calorie diet, abuse of alcoholic beverages and lack of motor activity play an important role. Our consultants have suggested to readers which cholesterol values ​​not to exceed after the age of 50 to defend the cardiovascular system. In fact, it is confirmed as essential to avoid cholesterol plaques on the walls of the arteries. This is because by narrowing the lumen of the blood vessels, blood circulation becomes more and more difficult. Consequently, the heart also has a harder time carrying oxygen to different organs, cells and tissues. So here’s how often to check good and bad cholesterol to keep coronaries clean and brain clear.

Those who regularly monitor blood values ​​in some cases could prevent both hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia.





If the analyzes were to reveal intermediate levels of lipids, we could already intervene on the nutrition front. So there would be a way to correct some bad habits and to favor the consumption of healthier foods. For example, cholesterol and triglycerides drop significantly with this food that has more protein than chicken and Greek yogurt. On the contrary, if the blood tests already show cholesterol and triglyceride values ​​beyond the norm, it is necessary to consult the doctor’s opinion. It can be generally stated at what age and with what bad cholesterol values ​​one should take statins or lipid-lowering drugs. However, the specialist will still have to evaluate the need for drug therapy based on the patient’s general state of health.

Cholesterol and triglycerides drop significantly with this food which has more protein than chicken and Greek yogurt

On the one hand there are foods that cause the amount of fats in the blood to rise dramatically, on the other there are some that counteract them. In particular, we will analyze the nutrients that have a positive impact on the regulation of lipid levels. The results of one study provided clear evidence on the benefits of consuming spirulina algae.

It is an antioxidant food with innumerable properties and a very high protein content. In fact, consider that in 100 grams of spirulina there are up to 70 grams of protein against 23 for chicken and 9 for Greek yogurt. The study confirmed the efficacy of spirulina intake in subjects with hypertriglyceridemia and hypercholesterolemia. Specifically, by taking 1 gram of spirulina per day for 12 weeks, triglyceride levels dropped by 16.3%. At the same time, a 10.1% lowering of LDL cholesterol values ​​was recorded after 3 months of treatment.