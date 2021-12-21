Cholesterol, eating slowly takes away the risks

Let me be clear. This is not a cure and it is still important to choose light dishes following the dictates of the Mediterranean diet rich in fruit and vegetables and to prefer healthy cooking methods. But even this healthy habit can help, especially in view of gargantuan dinners and lunches, to change our habits and rediscover the value of a healthy and slow chewing to keep it as a dogma for the whole year, regardless. the effects on cholesterol .

If you eat a meal slowly, with the right pleasure for the table, you can also lower the risk of seeing blood cholesterol go up.

Advice for Christmas? Chew carefully . It is always said to give the right time to meals, instead of gulping down what we find on the plate. Now, however, the Italian research adds another, and heavy, element to encourage people to taste food carefully.

In any case, extending the time at the table can be an effective weapon to improve metabolism and reduce calorie intake. Especially at dinner.

The value of calm at the table

The study that confirms how important it is eat slowly was led by Giovanna Muscogiuri, researcher in endocrinology, together with Luigi Barrea, professor of Applied Dietetic Sciences and Techniques, and the research group of the Italian Center for the care and well-being of patients with obesity of the Department of Clinical Medicine and Surgery – Endocrinology Unit of the Federico II University of Naples, directed by Annamaria Colao.

The research involved 187 people with obesity whose eating habits were investigated, including the duration of meals: comparing those who have lunch and dinner in less than 20 minutes with those who extend beyond the pleasure of the table, it clearly emerged that consuming meals at great speed double the risk to develop high cholesterol, especially in those who are ultra-fast at dinner.

“Cholesterol is a known risk factor for cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke, but it is not the only metabolic element that gets worse with a too hasty meal – explains Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (SIE). Previous studies have shown that eating too quickly is associated with an increase in food consumption and our work also confirms this, adding that those who dine in a few minutes more often eat a full meal with first, second, side dish and fruit. Furthermore, among the foods that can be eaten faster there are ultra-processed ones (such as some sausages) which, in addition to being very caloric and unhealthy, also make us less able to control calorie intake “.

The result is that eating food at lightning speed is associated with a greater risk of not only high cholesterol, but also overweight and obesity. “Obesity is defeated at the table, allowing us the time to become aware of what we are eating – underlines Colao – Our times oblige us to a great frenzy and speed of action that overwhelm one of the fundamental moments of daily life, nutrition.

At Christmas, we make an effort

Eating differently, respecting slower rhythms would help us a lot in preventing metabolic diseases: it is therefore necessary to regain time and experience mealtime as a daily cuddle.

All the more reason we can do it during the Christmas holidays, when it is inevitable to spend more time at the table: let’s do it with serenity, obviously trying not to overdo the rule that, if they remain so, have no major repercussions on either weight or health. and on metabolism in general.

“We take the opportunity for a small change to take with us also in the rest of the year: it is in fact with daily habits that real health is built and to spend a few more minutes at the table to develop food awareness it could play a key role in the prevention of obesity and related metabolic diseases – concludes Colao “.