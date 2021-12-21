Cholesterol, eating slowly takes away the risks
Advice for Christmas? Chew carefully. It is always said to give the right time to meals, instead of gulping down what we find on the plate. Now, however, the Italian research adds another, and heavy, element to encourage people to taste food carefully.
If you eat a meal slowly, with the right pleasure for the table, you can also lower the risk of seeing blood cholesterol go up.
Let me be clear. This is not a cure and it is still important to choose light dishes following the dictates of the Mediterranean diet rich in fruit and vegetables and to prefer healthy cooking methods. But even this healthy habit can help, especially in view of gargantuan dinners and lunches, to change our habits and rediscover the value of a healthy and slow chewing to keep it as a dogma for the whole year, regardless. the effects on cholesterol.