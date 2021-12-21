“Cholesterol Levels Raise!”

The high cholesterol, a pathology not to be underestimated for any reason. In fact, according to the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists, one third of Italians suffer from hypercholesterolemia (= high cholesterol) and 40% of cases are not aware of it.

Being aware of whether or not you have high cholesterol is important because this pathology can lead to consequences, sometimes fatal. In this article we will try to understand together what cholesterol is and what we can do to keep it within certain standards considered safe.

What is high cholesterol or hypercholesterolemia

The cholesterol it’s a fatty substance naturally produced by the liver and circulated in the blood.

Cholesterol is important to perform many functions of our organism. First, cholesterol is involved in digestive processes as it participates in the production of bile saltsmoreover, it also participates in the synthesis of vitamin D and favors the construction of the cell wall. Finally he is responsible for the production of essential substances to the body, such as cortisone and sex hormones.

Most of the cholesterol comes self-produced by our organisms, while another part is introduced into the body through the diet, therefore, through the intake of certain foods, more or less fat. Six values blood cholesterol pass a certain level, this, in the long run, can cause damage, sometimes irreparable, to our body.

Foods that raise cholesterol

However, don’t panic and think that if you suffer from high cholesterol there are no remedies and over time you are bound to get sick. The main remedy comes from the diet. It is enough to follow the indications of the Mediterranean diet to ensure that our cholesterol levels do not rise.

Here is a list of foods to avoid or eat in moderation:

Carbohydrates and sugars must not exceed 10% of the total calories consumed with the diet. It is therefore important to try to limit the consumption of bread, pasta, pizza and any type of desserts. Also pay attention to high-calorie fruit such as banana, coconut, passion fruit etc …

we must try to limit particularly fatty cheeses, Salami, sausages, red and fatty meat they are one of the most common causes of high cholesterol. Try to limit the consumption of meat, especially the red one, eat meat only once a week.

Physical activity as a remedy for high cholesterol

The link between cholesterol and physical activity it has been proven for years by various studies and various experiments. In fact, among the risk factors for high cholesterol, there is precisely the sedentary lifestyle.

Aerobic activity constant, increases i HDL cholesterol levels (the good one) from 3 to 9%.

To have guaranteed and effective effects on cholesterol levels, however, it is necessary train every day for at least half an hour a day, even at moderate or low intensity. It is enough to simply walk or take a brisk walk, a jog to have great improvements with rather low effort.