Cholesterol, the symptom not to be underestimated in the tips of the toes

High cholesterol is responsible for 60% of heart disease, one particular symptom of the toes should not be underestimated.



Total cholesterol can be divided into two sub-categories which have different functions.

What is cholesterol

Cholesterol is a fat in the blood that helps your body build new cells, protect the nerves and for hormone production. As a rule, the liver generates all the cholesterol the body needs.

Furthermore, cholesterol is also introduced into your body through food, such as animal-based foods such as milk, eggs and meat. Excessive amount of cholesterol in the body is a risk factor for heart disease.

This cholesterol condition can be broken down into two sub-categories which have different functions.

HDL cholesterol (HDL-C) or “good” cholesterol, is composed of particles which are high density lipoproteins and protects against the development of cardiovascular disease.

LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) or “bad” cholesterol, which is a lipid containing low-density lipoprotein.

How High Cholesterol Causes Heart Disease

If there is too much cholesterol in the blood, it settles on the walls of the arteries, causing a process called atherosclerosis, which is a form of heart disease.

Narrowing of the arteries results in a worsening of blood flow to the heart muscle, which is slowed or blocked.

In this way blood carries oxygen to the heart, and if there is not enough blood and oxygen to the heart, they can be had chest pains.

If blood circulation to part of the heart stops completely as a result of a blockage, the result is a heart attack.

There are two forms of cholesterol that many people are familiar with: low-density lipoprotein (LDL or “bad” cholesterol) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL or “good” cholesterol).

LDLs are the largest source of plaques that clog arteries. HDL works to eliminate cholesterol from the blood. Triglycerides are another fat in our bloodstream. Research is now highlighting that high triglyceride levels may also be linked to heart disease.

Symptoms of high cholesterol

High cholesterol by itself causes no symptoms, so many people are unaware that their cholesterol levels are too high. For this reason, it is It is important to find out what your cholesterol values ​​are.

Reducing cholesterol levels that are too high decreases the risk of developing heart disease and to limit the possibility of having a heart attack or dying of heart disease, even if you already have it.

Factors that can affect cholesterol levels

The diet, containing saturated fat, trans fat, carbohydrates and cholesterol in the food that are eaten raise cholesterol levels. This means that if these elements saturated fats, trans fats and sugars are reduced in the diet, it helps to lower the level of cholesterol in the blood.In addition, increasing the amount of fiber and plant-based sterols are an aid in reducing LDL cholesterol.

Weight. Being overweight, more than being a risk factor for heart disease, it also means raising cholesterol. Weight loss can help lower LDL, total cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, as well as raise HDL.

Exercise. Regular exercise can lower LDL cholesterol and raise HDL cholesterol. You should be more physically active for 30 minutes every day.

Age and gender. Getting older, the cholesterol values ​​increase. Women, before menopause, show lower total cholesterol levels than men of the same age. On the other hand, after menopause, women’s LDL levels tend to increase.

Inheritance. Your genes partly determine the production of cholesterol in your body. High blood cholesterol can be hereditary.

Health state. Occasionally, a medical condition can cause blood cholesterol levels to rise. These include hypothyroidism (an underactive thyroid gland), liver disease and kidney disease.

Medicines. Some drugs, for example steroids and progestins, are capable of causing an increase in “bad” cholesterol and a consequent decrease in “good” cholesterol.

Unusual symptoms

A specific symptom that can appear if you suffer from familial hypercholesterolemia (FH) is an abnormal swelling that appears in the area of ​​the Achilles tendon, in the back of the ankle.

Having high cholesterol is usually an asymptomatic condition, to be sure a blood test is needed.

On the other hand, there are some specific symptoms that can appear if you suffer from familial hypercholesterolemia (FH), one of which is an abnormal swelling which appears in the area of ​​the Achilles tendon, in the back of the ankle.

Occasionally high cholesterol can lead to the appearance of some fatty lumps, xanthomas, which are yellowish growths under the skin, between the toes but also on the Achilles tendon.