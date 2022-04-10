Cholo Simeone praises Javier Aguirre’s Mallorca approach

Midtime Editorial

The Atlético de Madrid suffered a great setback andthis saturdaysince the Majorca by Xavier Aguirre won 1-0 to the Colchoneros in LaLiga, which could be decisive if the team wants to secure its ticket to the Champions League next season, which Barcelona, ​​Sevilla and Betis want to attend.

Diego Simeonecoach of Atleti, assured that he meeting was complicated for them because the Mallorca stood very well behind and, despite starting better than their rivals, as the minutes progressed, the game became uphill for them.

“We started the game well, but it was costing us. Elaborate, generate danger, defensively they were very good. Little appeared on both sides. The penalty made us look forward to equalizing, but it couldn’t be.”

In his analysis the Cholo stressed that the rival has all the merit of having led the meetingabove all, because they defended in such a way that the visiting team was not able to score a single goal.

“First always the virtue of the rival to generate difficulties. Obviously we we had few attacking plays, the plays did not appear. Only Llorente’s and little more to mess up a team that defends well”.

The team by Xavier Aguirreand He took the match thanks to a penalty that Muriqi converted at 68. Despite the controversy, the Argentine did not want to add fuel to the fire: “He was very far away, covered by the players. If the referee charged him, he would have understood that it was a penalty.”

