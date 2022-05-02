Chomsky called Trump a criminal in 2020; he today he sees it as a “solution to the war in Ukraine”

The linguist and philosopher Noam Chomsky assured that donald trumpwhom he once called “the worst criminal in history”, is the “Western statesman” who has proposed a true diplomatic solution instead of escalating the war in Ukraine.

Chomsky’s surprising turn came in an interview with Thijmen SprakelEnglish and music teacher for the Dutch education portal edukitchen.nl last Tuesday.

In it, Chomsky lamented the escalations that have been seen since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, he added that in the midst of all this, “fortunately” a “statesman from the West, from USA”, which has launched a “sensitive proposal” to resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

According to Chomsky, this political figure has devised a proposal to “facilitate negotiations, instead of undermining them, and to move towards the establishment of some kind of accommodation in Europe … in which there are no military alliances, but only an accommodation mutual”.

The linguist compared the proposal with the one he made, in the early 1990s, George H. W. Bush (father), “when after the collapse of the Soviet Unionproposed what they called a society for peace, which would be open to Europeans, in general, or to Asians”.

In his view, under the current circumstances, limiting the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and removing key military alliances in Europe are key to resolving the current crisis.

Trump has refused to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion; instead, he has criticized NATO for “staying out” of the conflict.

Biden’s statements “do not pay to resolve the conflict”

the current president, Joe Biden, has called Putin a butcher and genocide, and has accused him of war crimes. At one point, he even hinted that someone like the Russian leader cannot remain in power, although he later clarified that the United States is not seeking regime change.

In the interview, in which he spoke about the war, about the role of the media, propaganda, the novelist George Orwell and censorship in education, among other topics, Chomsky alluded to the initiatives of the French president, Emmanuel Macronto contact Putin and dissuade him from escalating the invasion, while at the same time avoiding calling him a genocide, pointing out that such statements do not contribute to resolving the conflict.

“So going back to the Western statesman, he didn’t mention all of this, but suggested something similar: moving forward with negotiations and diplomacy instead of escalating war; try to see if an accommodation can be achieved along these lines”. That person, he clarified, is “Donald J. Trump.”

“The worst criminal in history”

Just in September 2020, in another interview, Chomsky accused Trump of being “the worst criminal in history, it is undeniable. Never in political history has there been another figure so passionately dedicated to destroying in the near future the projects that organize human life on Earth.”

In his remarks Tuesday, the philosopher acknowledged that Trump is not his “favorite person” and said he still believes the Republican is “perhaps the most dangerous person in history.”

However, he added that being very honest, “he is the person who has said it – about seeking a negotiated solution – and that is the correct way. Other people have said it, but not from very important positions.”

aosr