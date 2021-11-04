Choo Choo Charles, a viral horror with a nightmare train

Halloween is now over, but we’re still in full horror mood, one thing that sets us up best to talk about Choo-Choo Charles, a strange game that has already met with great success with its first presentation, quickly becoming viral with two million views of the trailer on Twitter. It is a kind of survival horror created by Gavin Eisenbeisz, a real boy prodigy of videogame development since at just 20 years old he already managed to put together a project that promises to be very interesting and is not even the first game created so far. The structure does not fundamentally differ too much from the classic first-person horror, but it is the situation it stages and its particular setting that are totally new, while relying on a nightmare that – however bizarre and original it may seem – seems to be rather shared. There is something instinctive in the fear of trains with the face, just look at the Thomas the train to realize it: although it wants to be the quietest baby product in the world (or perhaps for that very reason), there is something deeply disturbing about such an idea. This is probably why mods with this character are depopulated within horror games, as we have seen several times for the Resident Evil chapters, but here the idea is taken to the extreme. In Choo Choo Charles, our nemesis is one monstrous locomotive and thirsty for blood, which moves very fast off the tracks using the legs of a mechanical spider, with a terrible grin on the “face” and empty and inexpressive eyes to underline the metaphysical origin of a nightmare which, however, also seems deeply rooted in the physical reality, as befits an infernal steam engine.

Inspirations and origin In Choo-Choo Charles we are constantly being hunted by the demon-possessed train, as in this picture Eisenbeisz started developing at age 12, he reported in an interview with PC Gamer, using the Blender engine for his first creations and later switching to Unreal Engine, which is also the base used for Choo Choo Charles. His team Two Star Games has already published some games also passing through Steam Greenlight: at the moment My Beautiful Paper Smile, designed by Eisenbeisz himself, is available in early access. Already from these first projects we can glimpse a sort of common thread in the author’s horror, which has a particular stylistic imprint: it is a matter of starting from hand-drawn elements, sometimes childish, apparently harmless and transfiguring them into something terrifying. It’s something we also find in other Two Star games like Night in Riverager and My Friend is a Raven, which are also well received by the Steam audience. The paper characters and the strange atmospheres of the previous games return in the form of the inhabitants of the mysterious island of Choo Choo Charles, as well as the little train – a classic symbol of childhood games – which becomes a real nightmare. Eisenbeisz confirmed the fact that one of the inspirations of the game is the Thomas Train, whose shared memory facilitates empathic identification with the strange horror created by the developer. But also the idea of ​​Blaine, the sophisticated, insane monorail of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, is part of the bizarre concept, which evidently has its roots in a common fear. This probably facilitated the spread of the trailer and images of Choo Choo Charles, in a few days he became a real one viral social phenomenon.

A strange island and a terrible train An eerie panorama of the island where Choo-choo Charles takes place The developer’s idea is to create a sense of constant threat, as often happens with the new wave of first-person survival horror, focused on a single seemingly unbeatable and tremendously insistent enemy. The concept is to give some time to think, look around and plan the action, knowing that “every 5 or 10 minutes”, as reported by Eisenbeisz himself, “Charles will come after us, trying in every way to kill us “. At least initially it is not possible to eliminate this inexorable nemesis, so we can only try to escape or buy time away somehow, until we are able to put together an attack system powerful enough to be able to challenge the enemy face to face. In the end the concept is not far from that of Amnesia, the new Resident Evil or Kageroh, to name a few, in which the evil creature is too strong to be defeated and simply forces us to run away and try to buy time, but in this case all takes place on the tracks of a railway. It is not clear why, but the island where Choo Choo Charles takes place has a very large railway network, which is practically the only possible means of transport. The apparent peace and silence in which the setting is immersed are however upset several times by the raids of Charles, the insane locomotive with mechanical spider legs that chases its prey and kills them with extreme violence. It is a sort of local curse, on which the haggard inhabitants can do very little, except hide and hope not to be found, but on these we can count to have a little help and perhaps a hope to be able to solve the situation, taking he starts some “quests” and collecting materials in order to upgrade our locomotive until it becomes a sort of tank capable of countering Charles’ attacks blow for blow.

Between railway simulation and survival horror The protagonist keeps Charles at a distance with a turret mounted on the rear of the locomotive There is no real narrative, at least for the moment, but we are inside one strange island immersed in an unnatural and disturbing stillness, crossed by a long railway that winds for a large part of the surface. A small locomotive is the only vehicle we have available and we have to manage it in the best possible way, with all the intricacies that this means of transport entails: this means that we cannot go where we want at any time, we must follow the prepared route and plan carefully. the stages of the journey, so as not to go too deep into isolated areas where we could be easy prey of Charles’s assaults. To change direction, we cannot rely on a simple steering wheel but it is necessary to get out of the car and operate the switches, all operations that prove to be extremely risky in a context of constant threat like this. Precisely this cumbersome movement is a characterizing element of the experience: escape is never free but forced within a predetermined path, so we can only rely on strategic planning and the defenses set up on the locomotive to hope to survive during the distressing movements for the quiet countryside of the island. By completing quests or exploring the setting on foot – always through quick sorties, why move outside the locomotive it is extremely dangerous – we can collect various mechanical parts that can be invested to improve our car, an indispensable element for progression in the game. In this way it is possible to increase the energy, the defense and attack capacity and the speed of the vehicle, thus increasing the chances of survival and also of counterattack against Charles, who can be hit using a sort of turret mounted on the rear.