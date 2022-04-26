Choose an iPhone, MacBook, Xbox and more ‘gaming’ and Apple devices from 9.90 euros per month

can you imagine power try for an iPhone, a MacBook, an Xbox or a Nintendo Switch from 9.90 euros per month and for as long as you need? No, it is not a dream and, in fact, with Grover it’s possible. this platform on-linewhich rents leading brand technology (Manzana, Nintendo, GoPro, Oculus Quest…) at the best price, it is one of the best alternatives for all those who require a specific quality device, but not permanently, either because they only need it at a certain time or because they simply want to try it out before buying it.

And if you also find yourself in any of these cases, you are in luck. Because in Grover they have a promotion with which introducing the code ALQUILA50 you will be able to take a 50% discount on the first month of rent when you rent a product for three months or more. The service, which has hundreds of gadgets new or in perfect condition, also includes in the rental price the Grover Care Insurancewhat covers 90% of repair costs in case of damage.

Gaming

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo’s most modern game console is equipped with a seven-inch OLED screenwhich offers more intense colors and a high image contrast, 4 GB of RAM Y 64 GB of internal storage. With two Joy Con controllers included, this device is very versatile since it allows play both in handheld mode and in desktop mode, that is, connecting it to the TV. To do this, it will suffice to fit the console into its base. In addition, the support on the back opens to enjoy games more comfortably, also in multiplayer mode. Also, it incorporates a LAN port to connect to the internet. On the other hand, in the portable function it guarantees a autonomy of up to nine hours.

Enlarge

Xbox Series S

The smallest Xbox in history ensures faster load times thanks to your custom SSDwhich combined with the modern system-on-a-chip technology (SOC), make the Xbox Series S one of the most powerful consoles on the market. Proof of this is that it can provide a image up to 120 FPS despite its small size. In addition, it has a quick resume system to seamlessly switch between several different titles and pick up where you left off. The Xbox Series S, which play 4K videosis also equipped with a 512GB internal memory.

Enlarge

GoPro Hero 9

The GoPro Hero 9 is a waterproof and submersible action camera (up to 10 meters) capable of recording videos with a resolution up to 5K, perfect for preserving every last detail, even when zooming. Equipped with a powerful new 23.6MP sensorthis device captures sharp, professional-quality images with a 20MP clarity. Furthermore, with the system Super Photothe GoPro can automatically select the best image processing. The camera also includes a spotlight fixture to illuminate the scene and a new larger rear touchscreen. Also, you can attach to helmets, sticks and other items like microphones.

Enlarge

oculus quest

Oculus Quest is the first all-in-one gaming system created to offer the user the technology of virtual reality (VR). For it eliminates cables and computers and uses the apps oculus mobile to explore VR anywhere. This device is equipped with, among other things, four ultra wide angle sensors inside of the Oculus Insight headset that accurately capture the environment and immediately translate movements to VR. In addition, thanks to Ergonomic design Yet the tactile feedbackthe Touch controls they are capable of transferring their hands to the game, of recreating gestures and interactions. With a 72Hz refresh rate Y 128GB of storageOculust Quest has a autonomy of up to three hours.

Enlarge

Oculus Quest 2

The enhanced version of Oculus Quest has a screen with 50% more pixels than the previous model and of some redesigned and more intuitive Oculus Touch controls. In addition, the built-in speakers emit a 3D positional and cinematic sound that can be heard in any direction. Equipped with a hardware last generation which includes a ultrafast processorOculus Quest 2 is PC compatible via the Oculus Link cable.

Enlarge

Manzana

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 is one of the smartphones Apple’s most popular Equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR displaythis mobile phone with 128GB of storage Y 4 GB of RAM It is equipped with an advanced system of 12MP dual camera with wide angle and ultra wide angle. Furthermore, it is capable of record in 4K and has a cinema mode which adds shallow depth of field and automatically shifts focus in videos. East smartphoneWhat is it waterproof (IP68 certified), also offers up to 19 hours of video playback Y 5G connection for faster downloads and streaming in high quality.

Enlarge

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods Pro are some wireless headphones with active noise cancellation what filter external sound and allow the user to immerse themselves in their music in a more immersive way. These helmets also have a ambient sound mode to hear everything that happens around, a spatial audio system with dynamic head tracking Y adaptive equalization technology that automatically adjusts the music to your ears. Also, AirPods Pro are equipped with conical silicone tips in three sizes and a pressure sensor to easily control music, answer or hang up calls. Water and sweat resistantthe headphones guarantee more than 24 hours of playback thanks to MagSafe charging case.

Enlarge

MacBook Air 13″

With 13.3-inch Retina displayApple’s MacBook Air is a laptop equipped with a battery that offers up to 18 hours of autonomyand the chip M1 with octa core cpu, which provides performance up to 3.5 times higher than the previous generation. In addition, the device has 8 GB of RAM Y 256 GB of internal storage and has a fanless designas does not get hot or make noise when working on the most demanding tasks. On the other hand, the Mac is intuitive Y compatible with apps such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 and Google Drive.

Enlarge

Apple Watch Series 7

East smart watch with GPS allows you to make calls and send messages from the wrist comfortably. Equipped with a retina display always active, this is a 20% larger than Series 6, making everything easier to use and read. In addition, the front glass is harder and has the IP6X certification, that is, it is dust resistant and it is also submersible. Among its features, the Apple Watch Series 7 can measure blood oxygen electros and receive notifications of high or low heart rate and irregular rhythm alerts. It also includes some new training modes for tai chi and pilatesconnectivity Bluetooth 5.0 and a battery with autonomy up to 18 hours.

Enlarge

iPad Pro 11″ (2021)

The iPadProwith 8 GB of RAM Y 128GB of storageis one of the tablets most powerful on the market. Equipped with a 11-inch Liquid Retina display and the apple m1 chipthe device also has a camera system TrueDepth with front ultra wide angle and a Centered Framing mode. In addition, it has connection 5G and connection sixth generation Wi-Fi. Also, it offers a autonomy of up to 24 hours and has a Thunderbolt/USB port 4 to connect monitors, docks and external drives. As for the sound, tablets addition four speakers and five microphones studio quality.

Enlarge

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 04-26-2022.

Subscribe to the Showroom newsletter and periodically receive the best offers.