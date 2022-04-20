“Choose or die” and 5 other movies you can watch on Netflix about horror and video games, CURS R, Asa Butterfield

“Choose or die” became the feeling of Netflix because they mix a series of suspense and terror in their scenes. In addition, we will be able to see again on the screens ESA Mariposawhom you surely remember for having participated in the famous series “Sex Education” and will be with Lola Evans, who will give life to the protagonist and is involved in several debts that she cannot pay. However, one day she will find a video game that promises her easy money, without imagining what she is about to get into. Today The popular shows you other options that you can watch on Netflix if you liked “Choose or Die”.

I see you

“I see you” It is a good option to start this list, because it is not for nothing that it is in the top 10 of the most sought-after horror movies on the Netflix platform. The story tells us about a family that begins to experience strange things inside their own house, initially they have a mistaken thought of “ghosts”, without imagining that it is something much worse.

Run

“Run” It is one of the movies where we will see Sarah Paulson, who is remembered by many for her participation in “American Horror Story” and has now become an actress of horror films. In this film, Sarah takes on the role of a mother who does the impossible to keep her daughter by her side, even if it means making the wrong decisions so that she stays with her, which will lead to disastrous events. .

a silent place

“A Quiet Place” is listed as one of the best terrifying thrillers in recent years, without a doubt, it has to be included in this list. In the film, the protagonists are Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. who become parents of an Abbott family and will do whatever it takes to survive an apocalypse full of monsters, whose goal is to kill every being that dares to be a single noise.

The witch

“The witch” Without a doubt, it has become Netflix’s favorite and has also been highly acclaimed by critics, for its simple but also exciting story. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy, who becomes a young woman accused of witchcraft, but despite denying everything she is accused of, she must resign herself to awaiting her cruel fate.

delete friend

“Remove Friend” It was a boom in movie theaters during its premiere, as it was one of the different ways in which movies were recorded, since everything will happen through a group video call, where six friends were chatting in the most normal way of life about the suicide of one of her companions, without imagining that she would join the chat from the afterlife and has a special way for each one to die.