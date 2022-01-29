choose the console well – Nerd4.life

L’acquisition of Activision by Microsoft, which is not yet fully defined, has already triggered numerous reactions even outside the specialized press, but this emerged at a dealer in Belgium is probably one of a kind: a sign placed above the PS5 section that warns customers of what has happened and therefore of choose the console well.

The meaning of the message, which you can see reported in the tweet below, with a photo taken inside the store of the Cora chain in Belgium, would be to warn customers to be careful because call of Duty may no longer be present on PlayStation.

A quite crazy initiative in several respects: first of all because the acquisition is not yet finalized, then for the fact that the reaction times of the market will in any case be long and it is not even said that they will lead to exclusive for this series (it seems that the presence of Call of Duty on PlayStation is guaranteed until 2023). Finally, what should not be underestimated, PS5 is still impossible to find in stores, so the problem does not even arise.

In light of these elements, it could have simply been a goliardic initiative by some store employee, but behind it there could also be a disturbing reality: it could well represent the anxiety of retailers for what could happen if a Call of Duty and other leading Activision Blizzard franchises should disappear from PlayStation consoles, the bewilderment of more casual users and the need for insiders to explain the new market structure and deal with possible grievances.