Choose well who gives you Botox: “The boom in aesthetic medicine makes people believe that puncturing does not carry risks”

Like almost everything nowadays, aesthetic medicine also has its international day, and it is today, September 6. An increasingly widespread and booming specialty, as stated by Dr. Virtues Ruiz,president of the Murcian Association of Aesthetic Medicine (AMMECC): the 40% of the Spanish population turn to her.

If we talk to the medical experts in the field, there is a burning issue that affects them, the professionals, as well as the patients. It is about of professional intrusion, a practice that national and community associations fight to eradicate, with the ultimate goal of ensure ultimate safety of those who decide to undergo aesthetic medical intervention (which brings to mind the case ‘Linda Evangelista’), ‘pricks’ of hyaluronic acid, botox… as defended by Dr. Peter Vega, Treasurer of the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME).

Professional intrusion, a hot topic

As the SEME already collected in July, the criminal court of Barcelona has recognized that non-medical staff cannot carry out aesthetic medicine treatments and has issued a conviction for a crime of intrusion, public health and injury in Catalonia.

For its part, the SEME, appearing in this case as a popular prosecution and after ten long years of investigation, has celebrated the sentence: “It’s a very important step for patient safety.”

But that is only one step, because, as Dr. Virtudes Ruiz ‘accuses’, “There is much to do and legislate, since in a very short time aesthetic medicine has experienced a ‘boom’ where everyone wants a piece of the pie.”

Thus, non-medical professionals such as dentists, nurses, physical therapists, and of course beauticians who perform all kinds of treatments considered medical, are “they jump to the bullfight the legislation”, Ruiz declares.

In France They are also very aware of this issue. Since the beginning of 2022, the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) has received some forty reports of adverse reactions after injections of hyaluronic acid performed by unauthorized persons, in practices carried out by non-medical that are dangerous and are prohibited, for more inri.

Who can ‘click’ in Spain

Dr. Vega explains that the practice of aesthetic medicine is fully regulated according to the 2003 Law on the Organization of Health Establishments, which organizes health centers and collects what requirements are needed and what portfolio of services they can offer. Section U.48 specifically establishes that aesthetic medicine health centers must be under the responsibility of a doctor (both legal and criminal).

Therefore, ‘in theory’, professionals who can practice it can be doctors exclusively. From the year 2021, in addition, for example, a master’s degree in aesthetic medicine It can only be addressed to doctors.

It is each autonomous community in particular who reviews what each center is going to want to do to grant the license according to the established laws. “I want to click hyaluronic acid? well they will ask me What degree do I have? what civil liability insurance, how am I going to do it, so that the patient knows at all times which circuit is going to be followed”, explains Dr. Petra Vega.

And yet, as Dr. Ruiz argues, aesthetic medicine is not considered a specialty within the Spanish Health System and therefore there is no regulation regarding the specific training in this part of medicine that should be necessary to be able to practice with sufficient guarantees for its user population.

This is due to the fact that, although this aesthetic branch is recognized by the medical associations and the WTO, in Spain, to obtain the specialty category, you have to do the MIR, which is only achieved by providing public assistance when aesthetic medicine is limited to the private sphere.

Since 2003, Dr. Vega recalls, for this discipline and others such as palliative care and emergencies, attempts have been made to create advanced accreditation that demonstrates continuous training, postgraduate courses… “But this requires that all the autonomous communities develop it and 19 years later, the legal framework continues to be created”.

So, could any doctor inject me with botox? In theory, yes, but many autonomous communities take care of their health and add to the development of U. 48 that “you have a diploma from a medical school where the president signs that you have ano knowledge about it”, as Vega points out.

Why is it so important to choose well who pricks us?

The popularization in social networks and the increase in the demand for aesthetic medical procedures has led, according to Dr. Vega, to people come to believe that pricking is safe.

Paradoxical it turns out that “worry about eating a tomato that you don’t know where it comes from and it can poison you and you think that if you puncture a static product of which you do not know the origin nothing will happen to you” Vega reflects. “Many people believe that doing something alone for being more handsome will not have consequences, when anything we put into the body has repercussions, good or bad,” the expert continues.

We must not forget, when choosing well where to prick and with whom, that aesthetic medicine is a “satisfactory area, the person does not go because their life depends on it, they want to improve, not leave the procedure with such a serious side effect make your life worse.”

That is why professional’s choice perform a cosmetic medical procedure it is vital. “Thanks to our knowledge acquired after six years of career and four or five of specialization, the doctors carry out a clinical history to detect possible anomalies that prevent us from performing certain treatments; we have exhaustive knowledge of the anatomy of the area, of the properties of the product and the technique used… But, most important of all, is that if during the treatment a problem arises (serious or not), which can occur despite the trivialization of these treatments, we are prepared to serve the patient and solve the problem”, argues Virtudes Ruiz.

“There is not enough security for users if it is not in the hands of a doctor, and this is not very clear to the majority of the population,” laments Ruiz.

Therefore, to make it clearer, water, Dr. Vega summarizes in three points why it is so important know who you prick with:

Because a doctor knows how to treat side effects that, as in everything in this life, can appear. “We are the only ones who have in our hands the tools to make them, medication included.” Only a doctor guarantees the product that infiltrates (botox, hyaluronic acid), because it is the only one that can legally buy it in a pharmacy or laboratory, and follow its traceability, from manufacturing to infiltration, passing through conservation. And alone a doctor has civil liability, medical and even monetary that guarantees that you are supported in any problem you have.

How to know for sure that the center where we go is covered by the law? The patient must find out that the center where she is going to go is an authorized medical center, and this can be found in each autonomous community. “We are not all day consulting doctor Google? Well, this is undoubtedly the time not to stop doing it, we enter a number or name and we will find out what authorization that center or professional has and to exercise what”, explains Dr. Vega.

Reach the end of the intrusion?

Not very optimistic is Dr. Virtudes Ruiz: “One more example: Botox can only be injected, by law, by doctors, who have also taken a specific course for its use for aesthetic purposes. Despite this, it seems anyone can inject it without consequences and not only that, you can Announce with fanfare by networks, posters, the radio etc. etc… In the end we are the doctors who cannot announce it and the rest, the ‘intruders’ have the upper hand”, regrets

For Dr. Petra Vega, the end of intrusiveness will come through citizenship education, to carry the message that beauty is not superfluous, is part of us, and does not come from outside: we must be in safe hands for be more beautiful and healthy.