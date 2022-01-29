The news of theacquisition of Activision Blizzard from Microsoft it quickly wreaked havoc in the videogame universe, both among professionals and the general public.

A circumstance that was confirmed by the peculiar reaction triggered by the news from a French-speaking retailer. Following the communication released by the Redmond giant, at one of the branches of Cora – a French supermarket chain that has over eighty points of sale spread across France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Romania – has in fact been posted a notice addressed to potential buyers of next-generation consoles.

It became viral on social networks in a few days, as you can check directly at the bottom of this news, the message reads as follows: “Notice to gamers: Microsoft has bought Activision! Based on this, choose your console well“. For the avoidance of doubt, the message goes even further, specifying how the Activision Blizzard group re-enters also the IP of Call of Duty. The announcement was also placed in the PlayStation 5 section of the store.

And in the meantime, there is no shortage of rumors about what the future of the shooter saga will be. Recently, for example, the first rumors about the publication of a possible Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on PS4 and Xbox One have exploded.