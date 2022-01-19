Choose your destiny, all the curiosities about the film with Angelina Jolie

It goes on the air tonight on tv wednesday 19 january 2022 the film Wanted – Choose your destiny with Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy in prime time on Sky Action: let’s find out all the curiosity of the 2008 action film directed by Timur Bekmambetov.

Wanted – Choose your destiny, all the curiosities about the film

It goes on the air tonight on tv wednesday 19 january 2022 the film Wanted – Choose your destiny with Angelina Jolie and James McAvoy in prime time on Sky Action: let’s find out all the curiosity of the 2008 action film directed by Timur Bekmambetov.

The film is taken from the comic of the same name, written by Mark Millar, a well-known name, both on the Marvel and DC front. He took care of the comic part of Kick-Ass and Civil War.

Mark Millar has brought several cinematic transpositions of stories such as Kick-Ass (2010), Kick-Ass 2 (2013) and the two Kingsman films – Secret Service (2014) and The Golden Circle (2017).

While filming, James McAvoy – despite undergoing a tough workout – injured his knee and sprained his ankle.

Trailer

We leave you the trailer of the 2008 film directed by Olivier Megaton.