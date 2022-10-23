Choose your favorite fashion magazine this October

From the happiest and most musical edition in Harper’s Bazaar, to the powerful portrait of Shakira in Elle, through Telva’s historic anniversary with its 1,000th edition. October is a month of varied coversfor all tastes and fashion styles.

One more month, we bring you all the most outstanding news and content from the magazines that know the most about fashion.

Harper’s Bazaar

Cover Herper’s Bazaar October 2022.



Music becomes the common thread of the October edition of Harper’s Bazaar. Under the title The Music Issue, the magazine invites you to turn up the volume on the soundtrack of your life this season. They present an issue so full of creativity, talent and diversity that you won’t be able to stop turning the pages.

The Sudanese top model, Athieng Bul, stars on the cover in full color. She wears a coat, jacket and wool pants, and a silk shirt, all by Louis Vuitton. Also, she completes the look with a headdress by the artist Pablo Zornoza, inspired by the iconic musical work of Philip Treacy.

How could it be otherwise in this very thematic number, the female artists get the big interviews. In fact, what is original about this edition is that each of the reports is titled by songs. Aitana Account in my love how to go from anonymity to success in the Latin musical universe. In New Rulestravels to Paris to learn a little more about Dua Lipathe pop diva in 2022. And in I stay with you, Sweetie, Zahara either Ana Mena They are the protagonists.

As for fashion and beauty content, you can’t miss the most irreverent accessories of the new course or the fashion makeup with the most vibrant Pantone colors.

she

Cover Elle October 2022.



Shakira and other powerful women like Maria Grazia Chiuri, Bárbara Lennie, Viola Davis and Shannen Doherty star in big pink letters in the title of the October issue. For the editor “red is dead”, that is why she defines this number as the Pink Issue, emphasizing the transformative energy of this color that combines perfectly with the image on the cover. The singer wears a transparent lace jumpsuit and black feathers from Fernando Claro and musketeer boots by Elisabetta Franchi.

Continuing with the pink tint, Elle shows you in her Style section the most fashionable of this season with which to feel as feminine as empowered. Among the shopping recommendations, do not miss the accessories section: hobo bags, tote bags, wellies, sparkly jewelry, oversized sunglasses…

In Elle’s Agenda, you can discover everything from the 10 things you should know about breast cancer to the corners with art in the city of canals, Venice.

In addition, this edition includes a special Kids with a complete guide to get the little ones in the house dressed in the latest fashion, as well as a report on how to equitably manage the tasks and extracurricular activities of children this new course.

teva

Cover Telva October 2022.



telva has ‘much to celebrate’ This October, the magazine publishes its 1,000th issue. On the cover, the Spanish model Miriam Sánchez appears wearing a Prada feather jacket and a diamond and sapphire necklace by Bulgari.

The publisher wants to pay tribute to the Telva Girla term invented by the journalist Paco Umbral to define the reader who “does not remain stuck in an immobile and fundamentalist ideology but is renewed in accordance with the march of time.”

Therefore, share with us ‘Telva 1000′, an interior portfolio full of signatures from the world of literature, art and journalism that speak of women from a 360º perspective. Marta Ortega, Lorenzo Caprile, Rozalén, Elvira Sastre, Raphael… among others.

In Trends, history and fashion come together. Discover five style icons from five different decades; Sybilla and hers 40 years of her doing fashion; or the new and beautiful uses of the classic lace fabric. The same fusion of times sneaks between the pages of Beauty, you will be able to find the products that work and maintain the leadership for years; as well as the four world experiments in search of the long-awaited youth and the latest findings to stand up to the passage of time.

