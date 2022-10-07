It’s time to know how to choose your perfect perfume according to your favorite movie. These movie classics will help you discover which perfume best suits your personality. Find out below.

Watching movies, either alone or with others, is a great pastime that helps us let our imaginations fly, get inspiration for our nights hot and even dream of meeting the love of our life in a romantic way, but did you ever think that you could choose your perfect perfume according to your favorite movie?

At Glamor we have compiled a list of classics that we have all surely seen and the iconic fragrance that best suits that story. Take note because it may be time to change your perfume or confirm that you are using the ideal scent for you.

The Notebook

How many times has this made you sigh? movie starring our Glam Crush Forever Ryan Gosling and the gorgeous Rachel McAdams? A classic for dreamy souls who trust in love for life. If you can’t stop watching this movie, then we have the perfect fragrance for you.

Courtesy of the brand

Your ideal perfume: Miss Dior by Dior.

one day

If Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess stole your heart forever with this film that has undoubtedly made you cry more than once, it means that you have a soul as sensitive as it is dreamy. So never stop believing in your goals and trust that time puts everything in its place.