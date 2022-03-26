Choral concerts in the parish of Ermua

The Santiago Apóstol parish hosts a choral concert, included in the XLI edition of the Biscay Spring Choral Concerts. It will take place today in the afternoon, starting at 7:45 p.m. Three formations will participate in the event, the local choir Pispillu, Kirikiño Abesbatza de Mañaria, together with Ipar-alde Abesbatza de Derio.

Admission is free. The spring concerts are organized by the Biscay Federation of Choirs (BAE) and have the support of the BBK Foundation, the Kutxabank savings institution and the Biscay Provincial Council. The concerts began on March 18 and will end on June 11. This year’s edition has the participation of 48 choirs, divided into 16 groups.

weekend cinema



The commercial cinema arrives today at 7:30 p.m. with the first showing of ‘CODA. The sounds of the silence’. The American director Siân Heder presents this family drama where we will meet Ruby, the only hearing member of a deaf family (the acronym coda comes from child of deaf adults). It will also be screened on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

The second commercial tape of the week will be ‘Death on the Nile’, the film adaptation of the well-known novel by Agatha Christie directed by Kenneth Branagh. The director himself stars in this mystery thriller alongside Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright and Armie Hammer. ‘Death on the Nile’ will also be offered tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

As for children’s-youth cinema, tomorrow at 5:00 pm the adventure film ‘Uncharted’ will be broadcast. Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series in recent years, ‘Uncharted’ features a cunning and charismatic young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful sidekick Victor ‘Sully. Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). The film is recommended for ages 12 and up.