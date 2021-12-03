Chorus, review – Nerd4.life

We approached with curiosity the Chorus review, aware of the excellent work that the guys at Fishlabs have done on mobile with the Galaxy on Fire series. The German team has never hidden the ambition to give life to a real space opera, but to abandon the comfort zone of iOS and Android devices to try their hand at the more complex and demanding reality of development on PC and console, even if it is new. generation, it was a far from simple task. The study faced it with courage, it must be said, telling a story for the occasion that is perhaps not very original, but interesting: that of a warrior who decides to fight the dangerous cult she served for years and which threatens to destroy the entire universe. . The initial phases of the campaign inevitably betray a certain degree of inexperience, both on the narrative and the gameplay front, but then Chorus meshes, accompanying us towards increasingly frenetic and demanding clashes.

History Chorus, here is the protagonist, Nara Nara she is a special girl, literally. Top pilot of the fleet in the services of the Circle, the space sect controlled by the mysterious Prophet and in contact with the dark force of the Faceless, he realizes over time that the battle in which he took part is becoming more and more bloody and merciless, and the religious motivations behind so much death and destruction now appear very unconvincing. One day she is ordered to use her devastating powers, in combination with the abilities of hers sentient starship, Forsaken, to blow up a whole world. Nara obeys in spite of herself and unleashes an attack that devastates the planet, exterminating its population, but she immediately realizes the gravity of her actions and decides to flee in an attempt to rebuild a life away from the Circle. Abandoning the Forsaken in a remote place, the girl joins a guild of mercenaries who defend the colonies from pirate attack, but one day the Circle knocks on her door again and invades the system where she took refuge. , forcing her to take a stand. Will he keep running, regardless of the fate of his new friends, or will he decide to fight against the Prophet and his hordes of Faceless? It goes without saying that Nara will choose violence, but he will have to recover the Forsaken to achieve his goals and make peace with the conscience of the ship, in the context of a plot that takes up in many ways the dynamics of the classic Navigator. The interpretation of the protagonist is heartfelt and intense and it is a pity that the budget limits are weighed on the ambitions of the authors, who had to characterize the numerous supporting actors only through exchanges via radio.

Gameplay Chorus, a flight phase at the beginning of the campaign Chorus is one space shooter, so everything you do in the game will be aboard a ship, be it the starfighter of the first missions, the Forsaken or the big flagships that we will find ourselves controlling during some sequences. We thought it was appropriate to specify it because of the emphasis with which the title of Fishlabs is advertised, showing the protagonist Nara and her special powers: these are elements that you will only see in action during the intermission sequences. In the game we will rather be asked to fly inside different scenarios as wide as desolate, reaching the starting point of each time. missions which almost always revolve around combat, against increasingly stronger and more numerous opponents; but they also include the exploration of hidden areas, the solving of environmental puzzles based on the activation of switches or the destruction of specific objectives, the defense of allies as well as the gathering of resources.

Control system Chorus, a space combat sequence The control system by Chorus is very unique and requires some practice to express its full potential, which will inevitably happen during the final stages of the campaign. To move slowly you can use the left analog stick, while to accelerate you need to dose the L2 trigger and to “drift” you need to act on the backbone L1, with the ship that at that point can turn on itself while maintaining the inertia of the thrust: a fundamental maneuver to be able to quickly engage enemy ships. The right stick is used to turn and aim, strictly without lock-on, with the R2 trigger that activates the weapon equipped among the three available (selectable via d-pad), all equipped with cooldown and therefore impossible to use at the infinite during the clashes. Then there are the special skills of Nara and Forsaken, you call Rituals, which unlock over the course of the story and allow you to sense objects and objectives, teleport behind enemies, launch energy blasts that destroy their shields, perform a shattering charge and more. Chorus, the Forsaken facing an allied ship While the introduction of the new features is gradual, we believe i commands of Chorus could be rationalized in order to be less chaotic when you find yourself using all the resources at your disposal. The degree of challenge of the fighting also gradually increases, but towards the end of the game you have to face really complicated situations and the controls do not always help to extricate yourself from real ravings of enemies, laser beams, bombs, surfaces to avoid and so on. To give you an idea, we had to repeat several times a fight that takes place in a confined place, therefore with many obstacles to be careful not to collide with, always continuing to move and skillfully dosing the L1 and L2 backbones to collect the reloads for the propulsive thrust with which to take down swarms of particularly annoying Nameless, all while trying to guard their backs from other enemy units of the traditional mold that inflict deadly damage at the first useful opportunity.

Secondary missions Chorus, an “indoor” sequence in search of memories of the past To keep up with the difficulty of the Chorus campaign, whose duration it should be close to twenty hours all things considered, it is important to try your hand at many extra missions scattered throughout the scenarios, which are often worth unlocking a more powerful weapon or simply obtaining credits that can then be spent at the hangar of a space station in order to improve the effectiveness of the guns , the strength of the hull and shields, as well as for the purchase of items that improve certain features of the ship. Unfortunately, however, precisely during the secondary missions (but sometimes it also happens with the main ones) you come into contact with some of the uncertainties we mentioned at the beginning, represented in the first place by the tasks in which objects must be found. In fact, we are not told what exactly we are looking for and the space to explore is often huge, which obviously does not help and indeed gives rise to rather frustrating situations.

Enemies and bosses Chorus, a huge warship that we will have to take down one piece at a time There is no doubt that the Chorus developers put a lot of effort into creating a large number of enemies different, each with their own unique characteristics, which add variety and challenge to the fights. They range from standard ships to those equipped with shields, from bombers to snipers, from dangerous “swarms” to leathery Sentinels, with their heat rays and few weak points to target. Then there are the boss, with some notable treble. We start with huge warships that we will have to fly around in an attempt to destroy power cells and engines, thus deactivating the shields and moving on to the main turrets and devices, which once destroyed will blow up the entire structure in a spectacular way. There are also gigantic creatures that present equally multifaceted clashes between sensitive elements to hit, tunnels in which to fly on the fly, barriers to overcome and so on.

Graphics and sound Chorus, a very charming “indoor” setting Let’s go back to the starting point: Fishlabs is a studio that has cut its teeth on mobile devices, managing to create fascinating worlds, but which obviously are far from what is possible with a new generation console such as PS5, platform on which we tested Chorus. Switching from one dimension to another was not easy for the developers, and this is mainly noticeable in the low complexity of the geometries (see in particular when the large ships fall apart), in a low impact effects and in environments that they fail to strike as one would expect from such a production. In the “indoor” areas there is certainly a reference to the symmetries and geometries of Control (here the review), and there is no doubt that Nara has some points in common with Jesse Faden, including the fact that she feels a mysterious voice within himself; however, when you move to the open space the situation changes, some views are suggestive but it is all inevitably too empty, the rendering of the lights is “fake”, the structures tend to resemble each other and therefore there is no impact to which a similar location should aspire. Chorus, Nara aboard the Forsaken in a space station Considering an all in all modest polygonal count, the presence of the two classic modes is surprising, resolution And performance, because it was reasonable to imagine that the game could handle this type of graphics even at real 4K without having to go down to 30 FPS. But no, and there is clearly no doubt about which option to prefer to enjoy greater gameplay responsiveness during combat: 60 FPS for life. We have already mentioned the good interpretation of the actress who lends her face to Nara, but thanks to the English accent and many whispered phrases it is difficult to follow the dialogues without activating the subtitles in Italian, which can be set in three dimensions and characterized by a sometimes imperfect translation. As for the soundtrack, there are undoubtedly some interesting music but even here it would have been reasonable to expect something more enveloping.