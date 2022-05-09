Chris and Natalie, the best movie superhero couple?

Are Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman the best superhero couple in movies?

The new installment of the saga, Thor: Love and Thunder, opens in Spain on July 8 with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as protagonists. And seeing one of their last photos in the movie, we wonder if they are the best superhero couple in movie history. What does seem certain is that they are the fittest, in view of their muscles.

In case you still don’t know the plot, this installment tells how Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) becomes the Goddess of Thunder and replaces Thor (Chris Hemsworth) since he is no longer considered worthy to continue carrying the hammer. Promise, right?

“It seems that the script has been written by a group of children”

“The script for Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika Waititi at his most extreme and best. Pretty crazy plot!” says the actor. “In this new film it seems that the team has asked a group of 10-year-olds what should appear in it and they simply said yes to everything (laughs). I think that this time Marvel has outdone itself and can be a worthy end for my character, or not…”.

