Chris Brown: a violent altercation breaks out during his concert

Bad times for American rappers… Remember, last November 5, a violent crowd movement that occurred at the Astroworld Festival, during a concert by Travis Scott had eight dead, died of cardiac arrest and hundreds injured. In the aftermath, theAFP revealed that one of the seriously injured people had sued the rappers Travis Scott and Drake. The complainant, a 23-year-old man, accused them of having “wreaked havoc”. On November 7, two days after the events, the Texas firm Thomas J. Henry Law confirmed on Twitter that “one of the first complaints about the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival” had indeed been filed. In his deposition, the young man explained that he had “felt an immediate surge” at the front of the general admission section when Travis Scott took the stage. “The crowd became chaotic and a stampede began. Several people pleaded with Live Nation security guards to help them, but were ignored”, he continued. This time, it’s Chris Brown’s turn to bear the brunt of a brawl at one of his concerts in California.

A person loses consciousness after a muscular fight

This Tuesday, August 30, TMZ reports that a very violent fight was filmed at a Chris Brown concert on Friday, August 26, in Inglewood, California. On the video, broadcast by the American media, we see two men come to blows at the entrance to the concert hall where Rihanna’s ex happened. While the singer’s two fans were kicking each other, a young woman, received a bad blow. On the images uploaded by TMZwe see her lying on the ground, completely unconscious. “Several people, witnesses of the scene, came to help him, but the victim was no longer moving”, reports the American media. After three minutes of fighting, security arrived and managed to separate the two men. The causes of this confrontation have still not been revealed and Chris Brown has not stopped his concert. To be continued…