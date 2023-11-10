Chris Brown accused of calling Omarion “lame” for Karrueche spill – VIBE.com

Amy Sussman; Rodin Eckenroth John Koploff/Getty Images

Omarion appeared in a recent episode jason lee show Where he talked about some revelations from his past, including how he almost had “a thing” with Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran.

Shortly after the sound byte went viral on Wednesday (November 8), Breezy shared a subliminal post on his Instagram Stories, where he called an unnamed person “lame” and claimed he was “reaching ni**as.”

Brown wrote in all caps, “Mnnn… If you haven’t figured it out, I’m fucking around somewhere.” “Ni**as reaching out for Starz.”

Omarion has not responded to the unspecified post, sticking to his “undisputed” stance. The former B2K member talked about Tran during a sit-down with Lee, where the media personality recalled a time when he tried to have a relationship with the model and actress.

“One of the girls I tried to hook you up with, a lot of people don’t know, is Karrueche, do you remember her?” Lee inquired when Omarion recalled that moment. “Me, Chris Brown and Omarion – you all were brothers. One night, he says, ‘Bring all these girls.’ So I brought in all these girls, and one of the girls was Karrueche. Do you remember that night? “You were all feeling each other up.”

“Yes, that’s right. That’s true,” Omarion interjected casually. “I thought you were gonna be everything and then she turned on media take out With Chris,” Lee added when O interjected again, “Okay!”

Lee continued, “And you never said anything! Que?! If I were you I would be! ,

“Come on now! You have to be care-free,” the 38-year-old said playfully, alluding to the title of her 2022 memoir. Carefree: The Power of Choosing Happiness by Omarion,

Although Omarion did not find love with Tran, he did date reality TV star and actress April Jones and father two children. The two reportedly started dating in 2011 before having their first child in 2014 and separated after the birth of their second child in 2016.

while visited sway in the morning With Sway Calloway in March, Oh discussed co-parenting with Jones and addressed their split. He also commented on the former love and hip-hop The star’s relationship with actor Taye Diggs.

About 12 minutes into the interview, the singer and author said, “It’s always difficult when you share something like kids with someone, you know what I’m saying? So yes, I think for me and my journey, especially in the relationship area, I realized a lot about my style and as far as what I need support for in my life.

“And because we were much younger, and I saw it differently — and not to generalize to women — but you know sometimes women think love stories have this happy ending,” he said. “It’s like, ‘Oh we vibe and we, you know, get married and then we have a family,’ but it’s not really like that. He wasn’t My “Experience.”

While talking about the blended family — now that Jones dates Diggs, who also has children of her own — the 38-year-old mentioned that she had the chance to meet the Hollywood star for a while.

“I’ve just met him for the first time and he seems like a nice guy,” he shared. “He has kids of his own and he’s a grown man so I expect only good things from him.”

As far as Brown is concerned, he’s in full album mode as this marks his 11th studio album 11:11 It will drop tonight (November 9) at 11pm ET. The 22-track double-album features features from Future, Davido, Friday, Victoria Monet, Byron Messiah and more.