Chris Brown – Addicted Lyrics & Traduction

[Lil Baby]
She pretty with it
Got a few problems but it’s alright ’cause she been dealin’ with ’em
Sometimes she come and stay overnight, but she ain’t livin’ with ’em
Fuck on somebody from time to time but she ain’t got no nigga
Her last encounter was kinda rough, it made her cry a river
I’ll buy you bags from across the globe and get ’em hand-delivered
Get in your mind, you don’t even know me, I ain’t playin’ with you
I’m bein’ honest, I’m really him, I ain’t gotta lie to kick it
Just come and vibe with me and see if I’m different
Take you out to lunch, I rent the restaurant out
Bitches lyin’ on my name, they doin’ anything for clout
I be wanna take it down but all these millions keep me grounded
You can play around but just don’t overstep your boundaries
Give you a workout, have you burnin’ calories
I’m tryna please you, just lay on your back for me
Then I’m gon’ need you to put on an act for me
It’s just somethin’ ’bout the way you look in lingerie
And I can’t let you run away, girl, you not Coi Leray
I’ll give you racks every occasion, put it in your savings
I’ll call you back if I don’t answer, don’t start acting crazy
You can do everything I ask you, we might have a baby
And I don’t trust no one
I done been scarred, that’s just some shit I gotta work on
You ain’t gotta like it, I’m tellin’ it how it is
And I ain’t tryna hold no one down, I give ’em some leverage
I’ll make sure everybody eat, I ain’t never been selfish
I’ll make sure everybody eat, I ain’t never been selfish
[Chris Brown]
I made a promise to your body I’ma stand on, ooh, I
Put your panties over there, don’t wanna step on ’em
You know why, ’cause I’m addicted to it
Especially when you take it off, now, baby
Fuckin’ me, breakin’ me off, now, baby
So deep in it that I’m lost, ah, baby
[Chris Brown]
What it cost, now, baby, comin’ or not?
Chains, Plain Jane in the Cullinan drop
I’m waiting to hear you say if you love me or not
Look me in my face so I can tell if you lyin’
This ain’t no dance song
Put your panties over there, don’t wanna step on ’em
You know why, ’cause I’m addicted to it
[Chris Brown]
I pulled up lookin’ like a dive thief
If I see my ex, she gon’ be salty
Barbie, pop me a X, I’m feelin’ godly
She high off Whitney and Bobby, it’s a party
Bonnie, fuckin’ with Clyde I caught a body
Bad bitch, thick in the thighs, put in the lobby
Savage, she pop that pussy like it’s a Tommy
Bring it over here ’cause you know what I’m into
All my baddies with no baggage, where you at, where you at?
Let me holler at you, baby, from the back, from the back
If you fuckin’ with me, baby, tell me that, tell me that
I want you
[Chris Brown]
I made a promise to your body I’ma stand on, ooh, I
Put your panties over there, don’t wanna step on ’em
Especially when you take it off, now, baby
Fuckin’ me, breakin’ me off, now, baby
So deep in it that I’m lost, ah, baby
Fuck it, don’t care what it cost, nah, baby
[Chris Brown]
What it cost, now, baby, comin’ or not?
Chains, Plain Jane in the Cullinan drop
I’m waiting to hear you say if you love me or not
Look me in my face so I can tell if you lyin’
This ain’t no dance song
Put your panties over there, don’t wanna step on ’em
You know why, ’cause I’m addicted to it
[Lil Baby]
She is pretty
I got some issues but it’s alright ’cause she handle it
Sometimes she spends the night, but she doesn’t live with them
She fucks with guys once in a while but she doesn’t have a guy
His last relationship was a bit rough, it made him cry a lot
I’ll buy you bags from around the world and have them hand delivered
You think of me, you don’t even know me, I don’t play with you
I’m honest, it’s really me, I don’t have to lie to fuck
Come spend a little time with me and you’ll see if I’m different
I’ll take you to lunch, I rent the restaurant
Bitches tell lies, they do anything to be famous
I want to stop everything but all these millions calm me down
You can play but don’t exceed your limits
We did a workout, you burned calories
I’m tryna make you feel good, just lay on your back for me
Then I want you to play a role for me
You are truly irresistible in lingerie
And I can’t let you go, honey, you’re not Coi Leray
I’ll give you money at every opportunity, add it to your savings
I’ll call you back if I don’t answer, don’t start acting crazy
If you can do everything I ask of you, we could have a baby
And I don’t trust nobody
I’ve been hurt before, gotta try to get past it
You don’t have to like what I say, it’s just the truth
And I ain’t tryna hold nobody back, I give ’em leverage
I make sure everyone eats, I’ve never been selfish
I make sure everyone eats, I’ve never been selfish
[Chris Brown]
I made a promise to your body, I’ll keep it, ooh, I
Put your panties over there, I don’t wanna step on them
You know why, because I’m addicted to it
Especially when you take it off now baby
You fuck me, you drive me crazy, now baby
It’s so deep I got lost in it, ah, baby
[Chris Brown]
What does it cost, now, baby, are you gon’ come or not?
Chains, Plain Jane in a Cullinan convertible
I wanna hear you say if you love me or not
Look me in the face so I can see if you’re lying
It’s not a dance song
Put your panties over there, I don’t wanna step on them
You know why, because I’m addicted to it
[Chris Brown]
Looks like I’m scuba diving
Barbie, give me a Xanax, I’m feeling pious
She get high like Whitney and Bobby, party time
Nasty, and, honey, you know what I like
Bonnie fucking with Clyde, I’ll kill your body
Bad female dog, thick thighs, I met him in the lobby
Wild, she pop that pussy like it’s a Tommy
Bring her back here ’cause you know what I like
All my bitches got no baggage, where are you, where are you?
Let me fuck you, baby, from behind
If you fuck with me, baby, tell me, tell me
I want you
I made a promise to your body, I’ll keep it, ooh, I
Put your panties over there, I don’t wanna step on them
You know why, because I’m addicted to it
Especially when you take it off now baby
You fuck me, you drive me crazy, now baby
It’s so deep I got lost in it, ah, baby
Damn, I don’t care what it cost, nah, baby
[Chris Brown]
What does it cost, now, baby, are you gon’ come or not?
Chains, Plain Jane in a Cullinan convertible
I wanna hear you say if you love me or not
Look me in the face so I can see if you’re lying
It’s not a dance song
Put your panties over there, I don’t wanna step on them
You know why, because I’m addicted to it
