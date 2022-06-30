Chris Brown – Addicted Lyrics & Traduction

The translation of Addicted by Chris Brown is available at the bottom of the page right after the original lyrics

[Lil Baby]

She pretty with it

Got a few problems but it’s alright ’cause she been dealin’ with ’em

Sometimes she come and stay overnight, but she ain’t livin’ with ’em

Fuck on somebody from time to time but she ain’t got no nigga

Her last encounter was kinda rough, it made her cry a river

I’ll buy you bags from across the globe and get ’em hand-delivered

Get in your mind, you don’t even know me, I ain’t playin’ with you

I’m bein’ honest, I’m really him, I ain’t gotta lie to kick it

Just come and vibe with me and see if I’m different

Take you out to lunch, I rent the restaurant out

Bitches lyin’ on my name, they doin’ anything for clout

I be wanna take it down but all these millions keep me grounded

You can play around but just don’t overstep your boundaries

Give you a workout, have you burnin’ calories

I’m tryna please you, just lay on your back for me

Then I’m gon’ need you to put on an act for me

It’s just somethin’ ’bout the way you look in lingerie

And I can’t let you run away, girl, you not Coi Leray

I’ll give you racks every occasion, put it in your savings

I’ll call you back if I don’t answer, don’t start acting crazy

You can do everything I ask you, we might have a baby

And I don’t trust no one

I done been scarred, that’s just some shit I gotta work on

You ain't gotta like it, I'm tellin' it how it is





And I ain't tryna hold no one down, I give 'em some leverage



I'll make sure everybody eat, I ain't never been selfish



How I'm 'posed to know how you feelin' if you don't tell me?

I made a promise to your body I’ma stand on, ooh, I

Put your panties over there, don’t wanna step on ’em

You know why, ’cause I’m addicted to it

Especially when you take it off, now, baby

Fuckin’ me, breakin’ me off, now, baby

So deep in it that I’m lost, ah, baby

Fuck it, don’t care what it cost, nah, baby [Chris Brown]

What it cost, now, baby, comin’ or not?

Chains, Plain Jane in the Cullinan drop

I’m waiting to hear you say if you love me or not

Look me in my face so I can tell if you lyin’

This ain’t no dance song

Put your panties over there, don’t wanna step on ’em

You know why, ’cause I’m addicted to it [Chris Brown]

I pulled up lookin’ like a dive thief

If I see my ex, she gon’ be salty

Barbie, pop me a X, I’m feelin’ godly

She high off Whitney and Bobby, it's a party





Bonnie, fuckin' with Clyde I caught a body



Bad bitch, thick in the thighs, put in the lobby



Savage, she pop that pussy like it's a Tommy



Bring it over here 'cause you know what I'm into



All my baddies with no baggage, where you at, where you at?



Let me holler at you, baby, from the back, from the back



If you fuckin' with me, baby, tell me that, tell me that



I want you

I made a promise to your body I’ma stand on, ooh, I

Put your panties over there, don't wanna step on 'em





Especially when you take it off, now, baby



Fuckin' me, breakin' me off, now, baby



So deep in it that I'm lost, ah, baby



Fuck it, don't care what it cost, nah, baby

What it cost, now, baby, comin’ or not?

Chains, Plain Jane in the Cullinan drop

I’m waiting to hear you say if you love me or not

Look me in my face so I can tell if you lyin’

This ain’t no dance song

Put your panties over there, don’t wanna step on ’em

You know why, ’cause I’m addicted to it

Lyrics Addicted – Chris Brown

[Lil Baby]

She is pretty

I got some issues but it’s alright ’cause she handle it

Sometimes she spends the night, but she doesn’t live with them

She fucks with guys once in a while but she doesn’t have a guy

His last relationship was a bit rough, it made him cry a lot

I’ll buy you bags from around the world and have them hand delivered

You think of me, you don’t even know me, I don’t play with you

I’m honest, it’s really me, I don’t have to lie to fuck

Come spend a little time with me and you’ll see if I’m different

I’ll take you to lunch, I rent the restaurant

Bitches tell lies, they do anything to be famous

I want to stop everything but all these millions calm me down

You can play but don’t exceed your limits

We did a workout, you burned calories

I’m tryna make you feel good, just lay on your back for me

Then I want you to play a role for me

You are truly irresistible in lingerie

And I can’t let you go, honey, you’re not Coi Leray

I’ll give you money at every opportunity, add it to your savings

I’ll call you back if I don’t answer, don’t start acting crazy

If you can do everything I ask of you, we could have a baby

And I don’t trust nobody

I’ve been hurt before, gotta try to get past it

You don't have to like what I say, it's just the truth





And I ain't tryna hold nobody back, I give 'em leverage



I make sure everyone eats, I've never been selfish



How am I supposed to know how you feel if you don't tell me?

I made a promise to your body, I’ll keep it, ooh, I

Put your panties over there, I don’t wanna step on them

You know why, because I’m addicted to it

Especially when you take it off now baby

You fuck me, you drive me crazy, now baby

It’s so deep I got lost in it, ah, baby

Damn, I don’t care what it cost, nah, baby [Chris Brown]

What does it cost, now, baby, are you gon’ come or not?

Chains, Plain Jane in a Cullinan convertible

I wanna hear you say if you love me or not

Look me in the face so I can see if you’re lying

It’s not a dance song

Put your panties over there, I don’t wanna step on them

You know why, because I’m addicted to it [Chris Brown]

Looks like I’m scuba diving

If I see my ex, she won't be happy



Barbie, give me a Xanax, I'm feeling pious



She get high like Whitney and Bobby, party time



Nasty, and, honey, you know what I like



Bonnie fucking with Clyde, I'll kill your body



Bad female dog, thick thighs, I met him in the lobby



Wild, she pop that pussy like it's a Tommy



Bring her back here 'cause you know what I like



All my bitches got no baggage, where are you, where are you?



Let me fuck you, baby, from behind



If you fuck with me, baby, tell me, tell me



I want you



[Chris Brown] I made a promise to your body, I'll keep it, ooh, I



Put your panties over there, I don't wanna step on them



You know why, because I'm addicted to it



Especially when you take it off now baby



You fuck me, you drive me crazy, now baby



It's so deep I got lost in it, ah, baby



Damn, I don't care what it cost, nah, baby

What does it cost, now, baby, are you gon’ come or not?

Chains, Plain Jane in a Cullinan convertible

I wanna hear you say if you love me or not

Look me in the face so I can see if you’re lying

It’s not a dance song

Put your panties over there, I don’t wanna step on them

You know why, because I’m addicted to it

