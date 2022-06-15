Chris Brown and Jamie Foxx may be the most talented people on the planet according to Joe Budden

There have long been debates comparing Chris Brown to Michael Jackson, and a recent debate was sparked once again after former NFL star Ryan Clark tweeted that breezy had more talent than the late King of Pop. Michael Jackson’s legacy has been fiercely protected from one generation of fans to the next, and MJ fans have been quick to call foul.

I I said that Chris Brown was perhaps the most talented man on the planet.

Quickly, the tweets of clark went viral and he returned to the charge, gaining support from other artists in the industry who agreed with his views. Joe Budden is one of those who share this sentiment and he recently spoke about it in his podcast.

“Chris Brown does like, thirty different things exceptionally well”Budden said. “Chris Brown writes, produces… talent!” After repeating that Clark was specifically talking about talent, Budden nodded. “It’s just like one of the ones you don’t want to read because it’s Mike and when you read that you might think you’re talking about music and nobody says that”.

“But talent? Fuck yeah”, added Budden. “For a long time, I was saying that Chris Brown was perhaps the most talented man on the planet. Like, him and Jamie Foxx could be a tie for me, I don’t know. I don’t know who else is in this talent contest”.