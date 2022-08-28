Chris Brown and Jordin Sparks Reunite to Perform ‘No Air’ 15 Years Later: Watch

Image Credit: Phil Mccarten/UPI/Shutterstock

Chris Brown33, and Jordan Sparks, 32, sparked nostalgia over the weekend when they performed their 2008 hit song ‘No Air’ for the first time in 15 years. The latter joined the former at his Las Vegas, NV show on his One of them tour and surprised the audience when she took the stage to sing with him. She also took to Instagram to share a video of the memorable moment.

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordin Sparks (@jordinsparks)

“🚨 15 YEARS LATER: @chrisbrownofficial and I returned to the stage to perform No Air,” she wrote in the caption of the video. “Thank you Chris for inviting me to the last leg of your ‘One of Them Ones’ tour, which ended with a bang in Vegas!!! The crowd was on!!! I loved hearing you scream every word of this song!!! My heart. 🤍 »

After the video was posted, fans of Chris and Jordin were quick to respond with lots of love in the comments section. ” It’s amazing ! one fan wrote while another called the song “Forever a bop.” A third wrote “one of the best” and a fourth shared that the video gave them “chills”.

When Chris can’t find his former musical collaborators during his tour, he brings his children on stage! The ‘Forever’ crooner gave the crowds another surprise when he brought his daughter Royalties, 8, in front of the audience at her show in Boston, MA on July 23. The tot approached his dad while he was singing his last song of the night, “Go Crazy” and hugged her. He also included her in the arc he does with his dancers before leaving the stage, so it was definitely a memorable and adorable moment.

Hot Items Currently trendy now Katie Maloney seen ‘screaming’ at her ex Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss after catching them ‘kissing’ Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share a hot swimsuit kiss in Italy with their daughter Daisy Ben Affleck Spoon Feeds Jennifer Lopez Before Sharing Passionate Kiss in Italy: Photos

In addition to Royalty, Chris is also the father of a son Aeko2 and newborn daughter Attractive. He often shares cute photos and videos of them on social media and the posts always get a lot of supportive responses. He also occasionally features young fans, like when he shared a sweet video of a child singing with the audience during one of his shows a few weeks ago. ” LOVE MY FANS… GENERATIONAL ❤️🙏🏽,” he wrote alongside.