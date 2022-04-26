Chris Brown and Lil Baby Join Forces for One Of Them Ones Summer Tour

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Chris Brown and Lil Baby are hitting the road together this summer.

After promising to “fuck up summer” while teasing a 2022 tour with an unnamed special guest last month, Breezy officially announced the One of Them Ones Tour on Monday, April 25.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal the Unfinished Business-poster and dates inspired by the North American blockbuster trek, presented by Rolling Loud.

The One of Them Ones Tour kicks off in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15, before hitting cities including Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

The 27-city roadshow also stops in Virginia Beach — not far from Chris Brown’s hometown of Tappahannock — and Lil Baby’s hometown of Atlanta. The trek finally ends in Las Vegas on August 27.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time through Live Nation.

The One of Them Ones Tour adds to what is already shaping up to be a busy summer for Chris Brown and Lil Baby. The R&B superstar is set to release his long-awaited 10th studio album Costs at some point during the sunny season. The project is led by the singles “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)”.

Lil Baby, meanwhile, is preparing his own takeover for the summer of 2022, with signs pointing to the imminent arrival of the sequel to his 2020 monster album. My turn. Rapper 4PF recently warmed up fans with “Right On” and “In a Minute,” both of which hit the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Breezy and Baby gave fans a sneak peek of their joint tour last September when Chris Brown took the stage as a special guest during Lil Baby and Lil Durk’s Back Outside Tour in Los Angeles. The pair also teamed up on Tory Lanez’s “Flexible” in 2018.

