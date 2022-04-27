Chris Brown and Lil Baby set for ‘One Of Them Ones’ North American tour

A few months ago Rolling Loud presented a Chris Brown and Lil Baby tour which will begin this summer in North Carolina. These two inveterate soldiers of hip-hop will hit the road together to take on North America for concerts across the country. They will perform their greatest hits in the musical arena.

This is what the RnB superstar revealed on his TikTok account. The initial announcement took place April 16 and theth monday april 25Brown filed the list of official dates for upcoming events.One Of Them Ones ». According to the news, the tour will take place in 27 different cities.

The dates of the tour are known

July 15 — Raleigh, North Carolina

July 16 — Virginia Beach, Virginia

July 17 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

July 19 – Washington, D.C.

July 22 — New York, NY

July 23 – Boston, MA

July 26—Newark, NJ

July 27—Hartford, Connecticut

July 29 — Toronto, OT

July 30 — Detroit, Michigan

July 31—Columbus, Ohio

August 2 — Cincinnati, Ohio

August 4 – Chicago, IL

August 5 — St. Louis, MO

August 6 — Indianapolis, IN

August 9 — Charlotte, North Carolina

August 10 — Atlanta, Georgia

August 12 — West Palm Beach, Florida

August 13 — Tampa, Florida

August 16 — Dallas, TX

August 17—Houston, TX

August 19 — Albuquerque, New Mexico

August 20 — Phoenix, AZ

August 21 — Irvine, California

August 23 — Concord, California

August 26 — Los Angeles, California

August 27 — Las Vegas, California

If you are interested in one of these dates, you can purchase tickets which will go on sale this Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m.. Elsewhere in the news, Pusha T treats “shit” people who take advantage of Kanye West.