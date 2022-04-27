Chris Brown and Lil Baby set for ‘One Of Them Ones’ North American tour
A few months ago Rolling Loud presented a Chris Brown and Lil Baby tour which will begin this summer in North Carolina. These two inveterate soldiers of hip-hop will hit the road together to take on North America for concerts across the country. They will perform their greatest hits in the musical arena.
This is what the RnB superstar revealed on his TikTok account. The initial announcement took place April 16 and theth monday april 25Brown filed the list of official dates for upcoming events.One Of Them Ones ». According to the news, the tour will take place in 27 different cities.
The dates of the tour are known
July 15 — Raleigh, North Carolina
July 16 — Virginia Beach, Virginia
July 17 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
July 19 – Washington, D.C.
July 22 — New York, NY
July 23 – Boston, MA
July 26—Newark, NJ
July 27—Hartford, Connecticut
July 29 — Toronto, OT
July 30 — Detroit, Michigan
July 31—Columbus, Ohio
August 2 — Cincinnati, Ohio
August 4 – Chicago, IL
August 5 — St. Louis, MO
August 6 — Indianapolis, IN
August 9 — Charlotte, North Carolina
August 10 — Atlanta, Georgia
August 12 — West Palm Beach, Florida
August 13 — Tampa, Florida
August 16 — Dallas, TX
August 17—Houston, TX
August 19 — Albuquerque, New Mexico
August 20 — Phoenix, AZ
August 21 — Irvine, California
August 23 — Concord, California
August 26 — Los Angeles, California
August 27 — Las Vegas, California
If you are interested in one of these dates, you can purchase tickets which will go on sale this Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m.. Elsewhere in the news, Pusha T treats “shit” people who take advantage of Kanye West.