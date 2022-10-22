Chris Brown and Lil Baby want to do the “One Of Them Ones” tour in Europe

While his North American tour “One Of Them Ones” launched in collaboration with Lil Baby is still going on, Chris Brown is already announcing news that will undoubtedly delight his fans Europeans. The rapper has expressed his desire to go very soon to meet his European fans for a tour.

“It is quite possible that we will do this tour in Europe”

This is very good news for Chris Brown fans residing in Europe. After having multiplied the concerts in America as part of his tour ” One Of Them Ones “, Breezy confirmed that he and his companion Lil Baby hope to continue their show abroad In the coming months. “It is quite possible that we will do this tour in Europe“, the father of three wrote on his Instagram story earlier this week.

However, we do not yet know how many shows Brown and Baby will do in the UK and other European countries. For their trip to North America, they crossed 27 citiesstarting in Raleigh, North Carolina on July 15, before traveling to Virginia Beach, Washington, Boston, Hartford, Detroit and Chicago, among others.

At the end of July, the duo also went through the 6ix to participate at the OVO Fest by Drake. “The show rotated between the two artists performing back-to-back mini-sets. Lil Baby hit the stage for half an hour before trading places with Chris Brown, then returned before Breezy closed the show“, reported the staff of HNHH.