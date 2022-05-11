Chris Brown announces the release of his new album “Breezy” for June

Awaited for a few months by the fans on the release of a new album, the talented artist R&B Chris Brown goes to the concrete and announces its upcoming release.

Chris Brown prepares a work to the test of love

While he announced for months the release of a new album, it is by a publication instagram this Monday evening that Chris Brown clarify things. It is with an image bearing the inscription “Breezy, Coming Soon” and in legend ” June “ that he made the news known to the public.

As a reminder, Chris addressed his fans last April in his story instagram about his musical project: “A different type of love, a mixed heartache. … It takes a different kind of LOVE mixed with heartache for some of these songs on my album. So, in advance… THANK YOU”. He thus announced what would be discovered in “Breezy”.

Furthermore, he also spoke about the Tracklistexplaining that it would be like his first album : “The amount of songs on this one will be the same amount of songs as my first album. KEEP IT CLASSIC…Chris Brown at BREEZY! ». Indeed, his first album contained a total of 16 tracks.

Remember that just after the release of his album, he will leave with Lil Baby for the tour “One Of Them Ones”. They will stop at Virginia Beach, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Concord, Los Angeles and many more during the summer.