Chris Brown calls police over woman who continues to hide outside her California home

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Los Angeles, CA – Chris Brown has a repeat stalker situation outside of his California home. According to TMZ and the Los Angeles Police Department, a woman regularly stopped at the door of Brown’s residence in the San Fernando Valley at the point where cops were called.

Each time the officers arrived on the scene, the woman left the scene. The latest call was the third in recent weeks as the woman got involved in screaming matches with Brown’s safety. According to the LAPD, the woman has been seen around Brown’s residence 10 times, although it’s unclear what she wants with Brown or why she keeps showing up at his front door.

Although the issue hasn’t turned into a legal case, Brown has had stalkers in his home before. In 2016, a woman named Danielle Patti was ordered to stay away from the monkey for five years after being repeatedly arrested for trespassing.

related news

Lawyer for Chris Brown rape accuser withdraws from case over explicit text message leak

March 9, 2022

Brown’s legal issues regarding women in recent years have often made him the subject of internet fodder. In March, the lawyer representing a woman who claimed Brown sexually assaulted and drugged her aboard a yacht docked at Diddy’s home in December 2020 reportedly withdrew from the case after the plaintiff’s text messages leaked .

Brown was quick to post on his Instagram how he wanted the media to keep the same energy about information that might exonerate him as opposed to information that would make him mean.

“No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE [blue cap emoji] “, he wrote. “Now let’s see if the media will keep the same energy they had trying to destroy me, to tell the real story. Me and my team are taking legal action over this situation. You’re not playing with people’s lives like that.

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.