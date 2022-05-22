Chris Brown comments on a sexy photo of Rihanna and her fans go crazy

Rihanna caused a lot of ink to flow yesterday as she posted super sexy photos of herself for the Crop-Over Festival of Barbados, his native island. For the occasion, the queen was dressed in lingerie adorned with crystals and magnificent feathers, all accompanied by turquoise hair.

If you haven’t seen it, you have to admire the masterpiece first of all:

In short, we can say to ourselves how sublime she is. Even her ex, Chris Brown, fell in love with the singer, and allowed himself to comment on Riri’s photo:

The two little eyes, clearly synonymous with ”Damn you’re hot” in 2017.

We remember that the relationship between the two singers did not end very well, while Chris Brown violently attacked the star several times in 2009.

As it slowly resurfaced, fans are far from forgetting his actions, and are going wild on social media:

LEAVE US THE FUCK ALONE pic.twitter.com/ia3NdrrPuw

August 8, 2017

Die @chrisbrown

August 8, 2017

Ptdr Chris Brown he has no scruples, normich he commented “👀” on Rihanna’s photo it looks like the exes who realize what they lost

August 8, 2017

He banged his head against the glass, strangled, bitten, multiple punches etc… He has no excuses Chris Brown is sick.

August 8, 2017

chris brown needs to stay the fuck away from rih

August 8, 2017

My God Chris Brown is sooooo fucking sorry it’s funnier

At his old age he shames himself like that. Voluntarily more.

August 8, 2017

WHY IS CHRIS BROWN’S RESTRAINING ORDER ASS COMMENTING ON MY GIRL RIH’S IG PICTURE pic.twitter.com/FEquKaZDnm

August 8, 2017

Little reminder of her appearances at this festival, just because she is still as flawless.

Rihanna always slays Crop Over 😍 pic.twitter.com/Pvci04itzz

August 7, 2017

Chris Brown definitely needs to stay away.