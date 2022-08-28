Chris Brown complains about lack of media coverage for ‘Breezy’

Chris Brown claims the media only covers him when he’s done something negative. For him, his recent album is not enough acclaimed.

Chris Brown took to Instagram on Sunday to complain about the lack of cover for his recent album: ”Breezy”. According to the Virginia native, the media only care about him when there are negative stories to cover. At the same time as he announced the release of the Deluxe version of Breezyhe took the opportunity to push a rant.

“July 8th Breezy deluxe album, not that it matters…”, he wrote. “LOOKS LIKE YOU ONLY INVEST IN NEGATIVE STORIES ABOUT ME. CHRIS GETS INTO DIFFICULTIES (EVERYONE IS ON IT). Chris launches the album…” In a second post, the interpreter of ”Don’t judge me” has followed. “I’m back on my gangsta shit…It’s BRACKIN anytime”.

breezy was released on June 24, 2022 and features collaborations with Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Tory Lanez, and more. It peaked at fourth place on the Billboard 200 chart and was able to sell to 72,000 equivalent units. Chris Brown will headline a tour with Lil Baby, later this summer. Earlier this year, he made media coverage for a rape case. He was then asked for 20 million dollars.