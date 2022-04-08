Chris Brown Confirms He’s Had Baby 3 With Diamond Brown—See His Cute ‘3 Months’ Pic E! News UK

Chris Brown has just confirmed that he is the father of Diamond Brown’s baby, Lovely. He posted a cute photo of the little one to celebrate her three-month birthday.

After rumors circulated Chris Brown being the father in question Brown Diamond‘s baby, the musician has just confirmed that he does indeed share a child with Diamond. The “Go Crazy” singer shared an adorable photo of the little one on his Instagram Story on April 8. The photo was posed to celebrate the baby girl, whose name is beautiful brown, turning three months. Chris posted a string of red heart emojis below the image. This is the first time he has publicly acknowledged the baby.

Diamond first showed off her baby bump in a slew of stunning photos in Hawaii on Sept. 9. Since then, the brunette beauty has shared plenty of photos of her growing baby bump, celebrating with a gorgeous baby shower on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.

Until Chris’ announcement, Diamond had not revealed the identity of the baby’s father, but due to her past rumors with Chris, fans speculated that he would share the child with her. In the comments section of Diamond’s Nov. 24 Instagram post, one follower said, “Baby breezy is almost here. Another fan wrote, “Young CB coming soon,” while a third person tagged Chris and congratulated him in the comments section, sharing a baby bottle and a teddy bear emoji.

The pair were previously romantically linked in June 2019, when Chris ‘liked’ one of the young model’s IG posts while Ammika Harris was pregnant with Chris’ second child, son Aeko Brown2. Diamond had also attended the “Forever” singer’s 30th birthday party in May 2019.

Along with his new baby, Chris is a father of two, son Aeko and daughter royalty brown7 years old, whom he shares with his ex Nia Guzman. Nia and Royalty live in California. Aeko, meanwhile, lives in Germany with Ammika, which makes it difficult for Chris to visit his son. “Chris always sends little gifts,” a friend of Chris’s said in October. “He is looking forward to continuing to see his little boy grow up. We’re guessing Chris will likely go “above and beyond” with his new little one with Diamond as well!