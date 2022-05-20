Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna after the birth of his son
13 years after assaulting Rihanna, Chris Brown returns to the singer. The interpreter of Look at Me Now having congratulated her ex, who had just become a mother.
Chris Brown and RiRi finally on good terms?
It’s the media TMZ who was responsible for confirming the good news: Rihanna is the mother of a little boy. The Barbadian would have given birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, and the latest news, she would enjoy her new motherhood alongside her companion A$AP Rocky. Made aware of the thing, Chris Brown has apparently found it appropriate to congratulate RiRi. Through an Instagram story,The singer therefore published a short message, ” CONGRATULATIONS “, along with some emojis. To believe that the two are now on good terms, Rihanna having since 2012 confirmed a certain attachment to Brown, despite the fact that he had violently attacked her a few years earlier.
To see how A$AP Rocky will have received the message from Brown, he who seemed to have tackled the singer in his latest title DMB: “I ain’t want no goodie-goodie, but she still praise Jesus/I share my clothes with my bitch like she my sisI don’t bеat my bitch, I need my bitch” (“I don’t want to a nice girl, but she always praises Jesus/I share my clothes with my bitch like she’s my sister, I don’t hit my fart****/I don’t hit my fart****I need my fart**** ».)