Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

The two-year romance between Chris Brown and Rihanna ended in disaster when the R&B singer was arrested for physically assaulting his girlfriend in 2009. Rihanna’s bloodied and bruised face made headlines around the world. Brown was charged with assault and eventually reached a deal that required him to do community service, undergo domestic violence therapy and endure five years of probation. Rihanna has since moved on, but the two superstars are apparently on good terms. On Thursday, May 19, Brown took to Instagram to congratulate Rihanna on the birth of her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The little boy would have been born on Friday May 13 and Rihanna is doing well. The 33-year-old singer shared his congratulatory message just an hour after the news broke. The post featured a pregnant woman emoji, a red heart, a prayer emoji and the word “CONGRATULATIONS” written on the front.

In September 2020, Oprah Winfrey decided to resurrect a 2012 interview with Rihanna for an episode of her “Supersoul Coversations” podcast in which RiRi opened up about her bond with Chris Brown.



“We’ve been working on our friendship. Now we’re very, very close. We’ve built a trust again, and we love each other and probably always will. And that’s not something we’re going to change. It’s not something you can quit, if you’ve ever been in love. I think he was the love of my life. He was first love. And I see that he loved me the same way… I really love him. So the main thing for me is that he is at peace. I am not at peace if he is a little unhappy or if he is still alone.”

Although Rihanna has forgiven Brown for her horrific assault, it seems A$AP Rocky hasn’t forgotten about it. In his latest single “DMB (Das Mah Bitch)”, he makes a subtle reference to Brown, rapping:

“I don’t beat my female dog, I need my female dog.”

All is not forgotten…