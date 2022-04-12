Chris Brown, dad for the third time

Chris Brown has confirmed that he is the father of a baby girl, named Lovely Symphani and aged three months.

Chris Brown has confirmed that he has welcomed his third child, a baby girl named Lovely Symphani from his romance with Diamond Brown. The latter shared an adorable snapshot of the baby last Thursday, dressed in a blue and red Gucci jumpsuit, matching headband. “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. Happy 3 months my little firecracker!” Captioned the young woman.

Lovely Symphani is just 3 months old.

© Instagram @thediamondbrown



The 32-year-old American singer, accused of rape, confirmed that it was his child by sharing this photo in “story” Instagram, accompanied by hearts. Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend, sentenced to prison for punching her in the face, is the father of two other children, who regularly appear in Instagram posts. Royalty (7 years old) was born from his union with Nia Guzman and Aeko Catori (2 years old) was born from his love affair with Ammika Harris.

Although this is the artist’s first public attention, the mother announced her birth on January 7 by posting a photo on her Instagram account. “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown. My sweet little girl, you have been in the world for a whole day and you have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love you and always protect you,” she wrote.