Chris Brown dad of a third child: he recognizes his links with the adorable Lovely Symphani
OFFICIAL ! Chris Brown has announced that he is the father of a third child. Her baby girl is named Lovely Symphani and is three months old.
A happy and proud dad! Chris Brown confirmed that he was the father of a third child. It’s about a little girl called Lovely Symphani. This child, aged three months, was born of the story between the singer and Diamond Brown. Moreover, it is the young woman who shared on Thursday, April 7, a snapshot of the baby on Instagram. In the photo you can see the baby dressed in a blue and red Gucci jumpsuit and a very pretty matching headband. “I gave you life, but really, you gave me mine. Happy 3 months my little firecracker!”, she had captioned the photo.
Note that the mother had announced the birth of Lovely on January 7 latest. This by posting a photo on his Instagram account. “The princess is here! Lovely Symphani Brown. My sweet little girl, it’s been a whole day that you are in the world and you have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love you and always protect you“, she wrote alongside the photo.
Chris Brown publicly acknowledges the child
Rihanna’s ex who was convicted of punching her in the face has clearly confirmed that Lovely Symphani is his daughter. Indeed, the 32-year-old singer, recently accused of rapehas shared the photo of Diamond Brown on his Instagram story. He put hearts to his post. Note that Chris Brown is already the father of two other children, Royalty7 years old, and Aeko Catori, 2 years. The first being from his union with Nia Guzman and the other from that with Ammika Harris. These two children are present in the publications Instagram of the artist.
