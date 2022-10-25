Chris Brown ditches Breezy, Lil Durk with the Deluxe, Brent Faiyaz talks the price of fame

This edition is stacked like the Golden State Warriors of the Durant era, softer than Steph’s shot, and has all of our favorites.

This is a mild attempt to wean you off some of that Drake. Honestly it doesn’t matter lemonade with drops by Chris Brown, Lil Durk, JA, and more. Speaking of lemonade, Beyonce is still the QUEEN and has michelle obama the hyping on Twitter after its latest fall.

After “Call Me Everyday” (with Wizkid) and “Warm Embrace” visuals, the Virginia-born rapper gave up Costs. The first album since Indigo three years ago, the 24-song album has features of lil wayne, Lil Durk, Little baby, Ella Mayand HIS

Listen to it and tell us what you think

Brent dropped “Price of Fame” this week, an offering from his upcoming album. The brilliant recluse stayed on brand, delivering resonant lyrics that tend to stick with you and make you nod in old R&B fashion.

When an artist decides to release a deluxe album, it’s usually three to six new songs added to the original. Lil Durk added fourteen to the “7720 Deluxe”.

The rapper continues to enjoy a breakthrough in 2022, first with the original album 7220, then “Riding The Trolling” by tekashi 69staying relevant and focusing only on the music.

Short, sweet, snappy and great for drowning out the noise at the beach.

This collaboration between Lil Nas X and YoungBoy is a continuation of the Nas-BET beef. He certainly won’t let this pass.

Hopefully, this marks the first of many collaborations between the two successful artists.

Listen here.

“The Box” is the highly anticipated new EP from Ricch. Check it here: