Chris Brown fan says she got kicked out for not being in tune with him

An excerpt from an upcoming episode of “We In Miami” exposes a side of Chris Brown that seems to confirm the lyrics of his songs. A fan gives her example.

Is Chris Brown really like that?

the podcast “We In Miami” is a program that deals with current affairs, celebrities and what concerns Miami. The show receives different guests every week. In an excerpt from an upcoming episode, we see a fan recounting her experience with Chris Brown. The facilitator asks: “How many girls do you think Chris Brown has crushed in his entire career? ». She answers : “I’m not going to lie to you, I won’t be cool with him”.

She says she had the opportunity for a moment of relaxation with the singer R&B and remembers his behavior. He just said: “If you didn’t come for b… or s… then get out”. The host goes on to explain that the lyrics of their songs, which some believe are not true, unfortunately are. To illustrate his point, he gives the example of a word of French Montana who says : “If she doesn’t open it, call Uber back”. He also cited other examples of the same nature to demonstrate the veracity of the statements of the young woman.

The caption of the excerpt published on instagram reports that the manager of Chris has confirmed that this is how celebrity parties work.