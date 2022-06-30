Entertainment

Chris Brown Gets Candid About Ghostwriting

In a recent interview, Chris Brown broke down the difference between R&B and hip-hop when it comes to “ghostwriting”.

As a singer and songwriter for multiple genres, Chris Brown knows a thing or two about ghostwriting.

During an interview on “Drink Champs,” he explained the difference between R&B and hip-hop when it comes to ghostwriting:

“Why are we listening to you? Brun said. The “No Guidance” artist was referring to rappers who use ghostwriters to tell false stories in their rap lyrics that were written by someone else.

Songwriters of other genres have been around for decades, but throughout the history of rap music, having someone write your lyrics has been looked down upon and many believe rappers should be shunned for it.

Later, he shamelessly admitted to having many co-writers and fully welcomes them. During a comment referencing when he sings, he said:

“They can write it, but who’s gonna sing it like me?”

This was in reference to his famous stage presence and voice.

It’s pretty clear that Chris Brown has no problem writing for either genre. He released his new album, Costs, June 24. This is the Virginia-born rapper’s tenth studio album.

The new project is also Chris’ first album since 2019. Indigo. The 24-track album includes features of lil wayne, HIS., Assistant, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mayand more.

