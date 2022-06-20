Chris Brown has recorded 250 tracks for his new album

The musical return of Chris Brown solo is expected for June 24th awith his tenth album breezy. Announced since 2020, Breezy has gradually revealed the information on his album which succeeds Indigo (released in June 2019 and which had its deluxe version in October 2019) namely the cover, the potential tracklist available below:

To view this Instagram content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. I authorize Manage my choices

To view this Instagram content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting. I authorize Manage my choices

Breezy is hot for her comeback

Even if we could hear him duet with Young Thug on Slime&Bthe joint mixtape released in May 2020 and which features the hit go crazy Breezy is expected for a solo album and he didn’t do things by halves.

In effect, the project will probably include 23 songs but the artist would have recorded more than 250 titles. Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend opened up to Big Bo in an interview about the creative process for her upcoming new project: “It’s crazy the process of this album… for this project I have almost 250 songs”