Chris Brown has recorded 250 tracks for his new album

The musical return of Chris Brown solo is expected for June 24th awith his tenth album breezy. Announced since 2020, Breezy has gradually revealed the information on his album which succeeds Indigo (released in June 2019 and which had its deluxe version in October 2019) namely the cover, the potential tracklist available below:

Breezy is hot for her comeback

Even if we could hear him duet with Young Thug on Slime&Bthe joint mixtape released in May 2020 and which features the hit go crazy Breezy is expected for a solo album and he didn’t do things by halves.

In effect, the project will probably include 23 songs but the artist would have recorded more than 250 titles. Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend opened up to Big Bo in an interview about the creative process for her upcoming new project: It’s crazy the process of this album… for this project I have almost 250 songs”

