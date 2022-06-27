Chris Brown: here are the sales forecasts for his album “Breezy”, for the first week

Chris Brown made his back to center stage on Friday June 24 with a new album entitled “Breezy”. After a few days of operation, number forecasts of the first week for this solo opus from the singer just dropped.

A mixed start for Chris Brown’s Breezy

The album Breezy does will not be able to debut at No. 1 due to an increase in streams of Bad Bunny and Lil Durk not to mention country artist Luke Combs. The project arrived Friday at midnight and was preceded by singles like “ Iffy », « WE (Warm Embrace) » for which the R&B star invited Normani to dance sensually alongside him in the clip as well as “Call Me Every Day” with WizKid.

Despite the enthusiasm aroused by this new project by the American rapper, in particular its title Bad Then A Beach” on which Tory Lanez appears, the recently released first week sales forecast reveals that he is unlikely to make debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

.@chrisbrown‘s ‘Breezy’ aiming for top 10 debut on the US albums chart with 60-70K units sold first week (via @HITSDD). — chartdata (@chartdata) June 25, 2022

Indeed, the native of Virginia should accumulate 60,000 to 70,000 copies in the coming days, due to an increase in Bad Bunny streams as well as Lil Durk’s new project (the Chicago native released the Deluxe version of his project 7220 this weekend) and country artist Luke Combs.

However, it is highly likely that he will break into the top 10, but of course that will depend on how the numbers develop during this week.