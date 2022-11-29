Chris Brown in concert in Paris in February 2023: date, price, reservation

Rapper Chris Brown is shaking up his little world by announcing dates for winter 2023 all over Europe, including a concert in Paris in . Alex tells you all about the concert in Paris.

By Emily today at 05:09 – Update today at 05:09

Chris Brown in concert in Paris in 2023 with “Under The Influence”

As he just got into the Christmas spirit with his new song, “ It’s giving Christmas »Chris Brown teased on his Instagram account his next European tour. The artist therefore announces his arrival in France, in Paris, on February 24, 2023… But unfortunately, to date, there are no more details on the room, the categories, the prices or even the sale of the tickets, which is nevertheless a little strange but not incongruous, the artists of Kpop regularly make such announcements. Anyway, it’s been 3 days and fans are already starting to lose their minds. No info filtered and no box office picked up this tour announcement. Under The Influence » by Chris Brown. This is the same case everywhere in Europe. Some are already beginning to believe in a hoax on the part of the interpreter of “Forever”.

Chris Brown in concert in Paris and Europe in February/March 2023: dates, prices and tickets

During this European part of the “Under the Influence Tour”, the young artist will therefore make a stop in Paris. He is waiting for you impatiently for a unique show. So note that Chris Brown will be on stage in Paris on Friday February 24, 2023. As for prices and categories or even the date of sale, it will be necessary to go back. But also know that Chris Brown will pass through Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and also in Germany! There you go, you know everything. Now it’s up to you to be patient.

Ticket information

Concert dates

Tuesday, February 14, 2023: LONDON

Wednesday, February 15, 2023: LONDON

Friday, February 24, 2023: PARIS

Sunday, February 26, 2023: ZURICH

Saturday, March 1, 2023: BERLIN

Monday, March 3, 2023: BRUSSELS

Prizes and categories

Paris

coming

Where can I get tickets?