Chris Brown is a dad for the 3rd time!

Chris Brown has announced that he has welcomed a third child, from a different third mother. She is her second daughter, after 7-year-old Royalty. The newborn was born from his union with Diamond Brown. The latter published an Instagram post, in stride, shared by the singer.

Singer Chris Brown confirmed he had become a father for the third time with a post on social media this Friday morning. After accusations of rape last January, here is some lighter news coming to us about the bad boy R&B. The singer of New Flame32, reposted a photo of Diamond Brownthe girl’s mother, showing her 3-month-old daughter Lovely Symphani Brown.

“I gave you life, but in the end, you gave me mine. Happy 3 months my little fireworks!“said Diamond, commenting on the photo where we see the baby smiling in a red and blue Gucci jumpsuit with a headband (see slideshow). Chris added heart emojis to his Instagram account in story. is the first time that the star has given news of her youngest child, the mother has a habit of updating her followers on the progress of her little girl, on the networks.The princess has arrived! Lovely Symphani Brown. My sweet little girl, you have only been in this world for a few days and you have already shown me the true meaning of life. I promise to love you and protect you. Forever yours, mom“said the young woman on January 7 at the birth of the little one.

Chris Brown has two other children, 7-year-old daughter Royalty, whom he had with Nia Guzman and a…

Read more

VIDEO – New rape complaint against Chris Brown

Read also

Nicolas Cage soon to be a dad at 58: rare outing with his young pregnant wife, the well-hidden baby bump!

Amir dad, his son at his worst: “He saw me in pain”

Joy Hallyday: Guitar and sweet words to pay tribute to her dad Johnny, who “would be so proud”