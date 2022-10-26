Chris Brown is the new Michael Jackson for Fivio Foreign

For him, Breezy is the new King of Pop.

Fivio Foreign has once again made a statement that could spark debate. The rapper called Chris Brown the next generation Michael Jackson.

During his lifetime, Michael Jackson very quickly achieved legendary status. Considered the greatest star of all time for many, the King of Pop, who will soon have his biopic, is a monument of music, untouchable and above all incomparable. Those who have tried to compare him to other artists have often taken it for their rank. Timbaland could also testify to this, he who had suffered many criticisms after having compared The Weeknd to the star. Moreover, the principal concerned himself refuses the comparison. However, the debate seems to be on the carpet again.

On Sunday, May 29, it’s another American producer, London On Da Track, who posed the question directly on Twitter. He asked his followers: “Who of our generation comes closest to Michael Jackson?”. The responses were numerous and one name in particular came up several times, that of Chris Brown. Indeed, Fivio Foreign was adamant about it. Without giving further explanation, he replied to the tweet with “Chris Brown”accompanied by a red exclamation mark. Other artists such as 50 Cent, Boosie Badazz or even Justin Bieber seem to share the same point of view.

It must be said that since his debut, Breezy has regularly been compared to the King of Pop both for his dance steps, his energy on stage and with his millions of records sold around the world. Although he is not the only artist to have accomplished this, the talent of the 33-year-old singer must be recognized. When it comes to comparison, not everyone may share the view of who considers himself the King of New York, but is it really possible to compare anyone to MJ?

